Wrike Saves $350k by Consolidating Its Sales Tech Stack with Salesloft, Streamlines Seller Workflow and Increases Seller Productivity

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesloft, provider of the first and only AI-powered revenue workflow platform for global sales teams, and Wrike, an intelligent work management platform, today announced results from Wrike’s implementation of the Salesloft platform in early 2023 to consolidate the company’s revenue tech stack and drive efficiency into its sales process.

Wrike has experienced significant improvements in its sales process since implementing Salesloft. Prior to Salesloft, Wrike’s sales tech stack was a collection of single-purpose tools, with every step in the sales journey requiring its sellers to use multiple applications. As a result, sellers were losing significant time doing admin work and toggling among different applications instead of having a singular productive workflow that allowed more time for consultative sales conversations with their buyers. This was misaligned with Wrike’s mission to help its own customers reduce their workflow complexities by bringing everything into a single source of truth.

Within just nine months of implementing Salesloft, Wrike:

Created $350K in sales tech stack savings through consolidation

Achieved nearly 100% submission of sellers’ weekly forecasts

Followed up with 20% of trial users within 10 minutes of signing up — up from 1% previously

Elevated email-based cadence open rate percentage from the twenties to the low forties

“The right partners bring out the best in each other. We were searching for a partner who mirrors unified functionality in the way Wrike does for our own customers' workflow management needs,”said Stephen Clouse, Director of Business Technology at Wrike. “We found that partner in Salesloft and were able to lean on their dedicated Customer Success team to achieve legendary time to value, resulting in powerful growth in less than a year. Our sellers now have visibility into deals they have never had access to before.”

Salesloft allows Wrike to orchestrate every step of the sales journey — from touching leads quickly to accurately forecasting their pipeline — using the entire Salesloft platform which includes Cadence, Conversations, Deals, and Forecast. Salesloft Conversations uses powerful AI to transcribe, analyze, and summarize every conversation identifying opportunities to execute against their key target markets in both the new business and renewals segments. This offers timely identification in order to execute sales plays at velocity and increase the speed of its go-to-market programs for sellers.

“We are thrilled to see our platform drive true business impact for Wrike,” said Sam Loveland, chief customer officer at Salesloft. “At Salesloft we will continue to serve our valued customers with the best streamlined application and customer experience to drive increased revenue, enhanced sales insights and actions backed by intelligence, and a culture of predictable sales performance.”

These published results are only the beginning, as the relationship continues to deliver sustained success and help Wrike’s sales team drive predictable revenue.

For more details, read the full case study here.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the first AI-powered revenue workflow platform that brings certainty to every revenue action and customer interaction. Close more deals, forecast more accurately, and coach to success throughout your revenue organization. Thousands of the world’s top sales teams, like those at Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including The Estée Lauder Companies, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. Wrike is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.