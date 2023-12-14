Advent Technologies Secures Additional New Contract worth $2.8 Million from U.S. Department of Defense for its Portable Fuel Cell System

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, Advent Technologies, LLC, has secured an additional new $2.8 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This milestone achievement augments Advent’s $2.2 million contract that was announced on September 7, 2023, which focuses on finalizing the design of the Honey Badger 50™ (“HB50”) portable fuel cell system through the integration of the Company’s innovative Ion Pair Membrane Electrode Assembly (“MEA”) technology.

Under this new defense contract which comes under the umbrella of the Envision Innovative Solutions (‘’EIS’’), Advent will develop advanced manufacturing processes to enable a substantial increase in the production capacity while maintaining quality of the HB50 system. This new project is aligned with Advent’s and the DoD’s shared objective to strengthen their long-term collaboration and transform HB50 into a portable and clean source of power.

Since 2020, Advent Technologies, LLC has diligently refined the HB50 fuel cell system, resulting in a highly portable and efficient power source. Rigorous development efforts have significantly reduced the size and weight of the original 50W portable fuel cell, as validated by successful field tests in 2022 and 2023, confirming its operational suitability.

Fueled by biodegradable methanol, the compact HB50 seamlessly powers applications such as communication devices, surveillance systems and laptops, making the HB50 ideal for covert operations. Its thermal capabilities ensure reliable operation across ambient temperatures from below freezing to over 40°C. HB50's adaptability to liquid methanol as a hydrogen carrier fuel aligns perfectly with the DoD's pursuit of lightweight and portable power solutions.

Advent Technologies envisions the widespread use of the HB50 portable fuel cell system across many sectors such as defense, robotics, agriculture, drones, emergency operations, and leisure and camping. The enhanced HB50 version, integrated with Advent's Ion Pair™ MEA technology, is expected to set new industry standards in fuel cell efficiency, longevity, and power density, providing dependable and sustainable power solutions for critical field operations.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent Technologies, commented, " This new contract is a resounding testament to the DoD's unwavering confidence in Advent's innovative fuel cell technology as the go-to portable power solution for critical defense applications. We are delighted that the DoD has chosen Advent as a pivotal partner in its clean energy journey. The entire Advent team eagerly anticipates the substantial impact that HB50 will make as we remain at the forefront of portable fuel cell advancements."

Vasilis Kopelas, General Manager of Advent Technologies, LLC, added, “ We are deeply honored to fortify our partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, propelling our mission to revolutionize portable fuel cell technology. This new contract signifies yet another remarkable leap towards mass production, empowering us to provide sustainable power solutions that are efficient, reliable, and truly transformative for the most critical field operations.”

