Forge Global Announces First-of-its-Kind Investable Private Market Index in Partnership with Accuidity to Provide Diversified Exposure to Late Stage Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants, today announced an expansion of its index business with the upcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind investable index tracking the performance of late-stage, venture-backed companies in partnership with Accuidity, LLC (“Accuidity”). Accuidity is a Boston-based institutional asset manager that will seek to replicate the newly created Forge index in early 2024.

The new Forge index and Accuidity strategy embody two industry-shaping trends: private venture-backed companies are staying private longer, and investors are increasingly looking to private markets for sources of return and diversification. The arrival of an investable index offers an efficient and cost-effective way to access this asset class with one product, backed by Forge’s extensive private market expertise and robust data platform, as well as Accuidity’s deep institutional asset management experience.

Accuidity is led by founders Vince Gubitosi and Mark DeNatale, who each bring 25+ years of asset management experience. As President of Geode Capital Management, Vince led the development and launch of $750 billion of index funds in partnership with Fidelity Investments. At Goldman Sachs, Mark was instrumental in the creation of the first tradable index of leveraged loan derivatives. Gubitosi and DeNatale founded Accuidity in 2021 to provide investors with index-based access to the private markets.

Forge’s launch of this new index underscores the company’s commitment to serve as the catalyst for widespread private market participation. Forge operates one of the largest platforms for private market trading with multiple sources of private market data, enabling the research and analysis needed to create an investable index.

“We believe the private markets are nearing a tipping point just like the other asset classes that came before it,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge Global. “Forge is driving the acceleration of the industry forward through data transformation and financial innovation. Indexing is arguably the most widespread financial innovation of the last 25 years, and its relentless growth signals that investors want diversified exposure to asset classes of all kinds. With the launch of this groundbreaking investable private market index, Forge is staking its claim as the company that will lead the private market into its next phase of adoption.”

“Accuidity was founded on the premise that private market indexing will broaden access and lead to historic growth,” said Vince Gubitosi, Founder and Co-President of Accuidity. “Our team has decades of indexing experience, and we quickly recognized that integrating Forge’s best-in-class indexing data would accelerate our ability to build the best possible investment products. We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Forge and grow private market investing together.”

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

About Accuidity

Accuidity was formed with a vision to bring ACCESS, LIQUIDITY, and TRANSPARENCY to private market investing via a suite of institutional index funds. The firm was founded by Vince Gubitosi and Mark DeNatale, executives with 50+ years of combined institutional experience across both the public and private markets.