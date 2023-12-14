Atropos Health and SEQSTER Partner to Accelerate Patient Registries in Clinical Research, Saving Health Systems Millions, and Accelerating Evidence Generation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence and insights, today announced a strategic partnership with SEQSTER, the pioneer in patient-centric healthcare data technology. Healthcare and life science organizations leveraging the Atropos Health Evidence™ Network can establish turnkey patient registries to accelerate evidence generation. This process, previously costing millions and requiring up to a year, marks a significant leap forward in speed-to-insight for many underrepresented populations served by registry based research.

"Our partnership with Atropos Health furthers our commitment to progressing healthcare with novel technology and providing real-world data and rapid evidence generation accessible to both patients and partners," said Ardy Arianpour, Co-founder and CEO of SEQSTER. "SEQSTER’s operating system acts as a digital front door for patients and researchers. By powering the Atropos Health Evidence Network with longitudinal patient data, we’ll be able to save health systems and life science enterprises cost and time on registry deployment, making it a seamless process for all stakeholders. Now, we can deliver real-time, real-world data and layer in AI to accelerate drug discovery and provide deep insights for our pharma and health system customers.”

“Atropos Health is the fastest way to convert methodologically sound evidence from real-world data – for researchers, patient care, existing data platforms, and now, clinical development,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, Co-founder and CEO of Atropos Health. “With SEQSTER, we add the ability not only to support analysis of registry data to the growing variety of real-world data sources available on the Atropos Health Evidence Network, but we can also support health system and life science customers' ability to rapidly stand up registries to support a variety of initiatives. Speed-to-setup and speed-to-insight through this combination is unprecedented, and should drive critical evidence for underrepresented populations.”

This partnership and product announcement comes on the heels of Atropos Health entering the life sciences market earlier this year through a partnership with Janssen Research & Development, LLC. (Janssen). The company also launched its Geneva OS™ and ChatRWD™ user application, the first Generative AI application incorporating direct chat-to-database capability, to help healthcare and life science leaders advance and accelerate evidence generation.

Partners like SEQSTER will receive access to the Atropos portfolio of evidence generation tools through federated installation of Geneva OS (Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System) in their internal cloud data environment. In addition to the Green Button Informatics Consult, Geneva OS customers can access Alexandria™, a collection of tens of thousands of existing studies, (including active clinical trial designs. The existing studies in Alexandria can be rerun on local data, generating novel content and evidence for customer use. Geneva OS also includes the CRAFT (Clinical Research Acceleration for Trials) Emulation Toolkit™ which allows users to improve trial recruitment and emulate a given trial design in real-world data. This allows not only for feasibility assessments, but also scalar subgroup analysis to identify subpopulations' potential performance in a given study design. CRAFT Emulation Toolkit turns a single study design into thousands of sub-analyses that can be used as inputs to AI-based trial simulations, to influence diversity in trial recruitment, or to identify subpopulations who may respond best to a given therapy. CRAFT Emulation Toolkit enables this evidence generation with the same speed-to-insight users have come to expect from Atropos Health. Combined with registry infrastructure from partners like SEQSTER, this enables truly scalar, novel evidence generation and R&D acceleration for underserved populations in particular.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of Geneva OS™ , the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @AtroposHealth.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.