National Beverage Commemorates 30 Years of Supporting ‘HOPE’ for the Children of St. Jude

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commemorating its 30th year as a continuing partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) asks all to help St. Jude as it leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude’s lifesaving mission is clear: Finding Cures. Saving Children.®

“You cannot possibly place a value on the gift of HOPE . . . it is unconditionally priceless!” avowed Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The remarkable advancements in research pioneered by St. Jude are responsible for saving countless lives. When St. Jude first opened its doors, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and has committed to not stop until no child dies from cancer.”

“We are grateful for our long-term association with this selfless organization that delivers HOPE and miracles to deserving children and their grateful families around the world. At this beautiful holiday season, we ask everyone to please join National Beverage with their generosity for our children. There is no greater joy than providing each and every one of them a future filled with HOPE!” Caporella concluded.

Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that no child should die in the dawn of life. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - so they can focus on helping their child live.

Donations may be made online at www.stnicks4stjude.com or by calling 1-800-4STJUDE.