ClearNote Health announces collaboration with Bayer to investigate drug treatment response by liquid biopsy in prostate cancer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearNote® Health, a company with a mission to enable longer lives for people with cancer through earlier detection and empowering biopharmaceutical companies in developing better drugs, today announced it has entered into a collaboration with Bayer to evaluate biological mechanisms underlying patient response and resistance to treatments for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The companies will apply ClearNote Health’s epigenomic cancer detection platform to liquid biopsy samples to monitor patient response to prostate cancer therapies. The collaboration aims to provide a deeper understanding of disease biology to help advance Bayer’s precision medicine programs in prostate cancer.

ClearNote Health’s epigenomic platform uses machine learning algorithms to identify and measure DNA-based changes in patient blood samples, which can be detected as cancer develops.

“Our collaboration with Bayer aims to use our platform to advance insights into disease biology in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer,” said Samuel Levy, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of ClearNote Health. “Together with our industry-leading partners, we are excited to expand our platform applications into a variety of cancers to advance precision medicine for better patient outcomes.”

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a cancer detection company focused on identifying cancer earlier to enable better survival for people at risk for high-mortality cancers. Utilizing a standard blood draw, the company applies its proprietary epigenomic platform, combining biology and artificial intelligence, to identify DNA-based changes in biology as cancer develops. With lead programs in non-invasive early detection of pancreatic and ovarian cancers in patients at the highest risk for these diseases, ClearNote Health identifies cancers before they progress and when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. ClearNote Health’s first commercially available test is the Avantect™ Pancreatic Cancer Test, which detects the presence of pancreatic cancer signals in patients at high risk of the disease, including those recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. ClearNote Health is headquartered in San Diego, with additional presence in the San Francisco Bay area and internationally. The company’s CLIA- and CAP-accredited laboratory is located in San Diego, Calif. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on X or LinkedIn. To learn more about the Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test, visit the test website.