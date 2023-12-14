Intertek Named as the First Authorized Test Laboratory for the SunSpec Cybersecurity Certification Program

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been named as the first Authorized Test Laboratory by the SunSpec Alliance, a global trade alliance of distributed energy industry companies, to support and enable the SunSpec Device Cybersecurity Certification Program. Under the partnership, cybersecurity certification testing for SunSpec Alliance device manufacturers will be conducted by Intertek EWA-Canada.

In response to the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions and compliance across IoT products featuring connectivity – particularly critical infrastructure that incorporates distributed energy resources (DER) such as solar, PV, energy storage, and electric vehicle chargers – the SunSpec Alliance has launched its Device Cybersecurity Certification Program. The initiative aims to verify DER device security, ensuring adherence to the North American state, provincial, and national cybersecurity requirements.

Sunny Rai, President of Intertek’s Electrical, Connected World, and Transportation Technologies businesses, said: “Cybersecurity is one of the great challenges of our time. As more products become electrified, and those electrified products become connected to the internet, there’s a risk to performance and data security. SunSpec is a leading voice in tackling these concerns and Intertek EWA-Canada is the ideal partner to ensure compliance across all these devices.”

“Establishing cybersecurity for electrical grids that rely on multi-vendor distributed energy resources requires that every element must be verified to comply with baseline communication and cybersecurity standards,” added Dylan Tansy, Executive Director of the SunSpec Alliance. “SunSpec, supported by more than 180 member organizations and their cybersecurity experts, has established a device cybersecurity standard and certification program that sets the bar. We are thrilled to be partnering with Intertek EWA-Canada as it verifies products that implement the SunSpec standard and help the industry establish a web of trust required for a cohesive grid,” Tansy concluded.

EWA-Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intertek Group, has provided industry leading cybersecurity services for more than 35 years. Its expertise includes government, consumer and industrial IoT security testing across a wide range of product categories. Intertek EWA-Canada is part of our Connected World business, which offers comprehensive services that enable clients to rapidly launch secure, effective, high-performing products across industries like consumer products, telecommunication, networking, and infrastructure, that meet global regulatory requirements.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

The SunSpec Alliance is a federation of manufacturers, developers, operators, and service providers establishing open information standards for distributed energy industry. SunSpec standards are applied to operational aspects of PV and energy storage systems, electric vehicle chargers, and other distributed energy power systems on the smart grid to reduce cost, promote innovation, and accelerate industry growth. SunSpec developed and supported communication standards, including SunSpec Modbus and IEEE 2030.5, are required by national grid codes around the world. For more information visit www.sunspec.org.