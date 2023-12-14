United Negro College Fund Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility, Enterprise Video and Verity Test Proctoring Platforms to Power Online Education for Historically Black Colleges and Universities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has selected several of YuJa’s leading ed-tech tools to serve the needs of HBCUv, a new online platform for community learning created in partnership with Deloitte Digital, the experience consultancy. After a rigorous evaluation process, UNCF selected to license the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform.

UNCF will work with nine historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to develop and pilot HBCUv. “The platform is part of an ambitious strategic initiative to reimagine online education in partnership with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs),” UNCF said in a press release on its website. “Together, UNCF and Deloitte Digital will design and build a shared online platform where students, educators, and staff are enabled to learn, develop, and build community together from anywhere. HBCUv will provide best-in-class remote education, community engagement, and career pathways to students seeking an HBCU education.”

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa’s flagship product, will enable instructors to create, upload, and edit content, as well as auto-caption, add video quizzing, gradebook integration, comprehensive analytics, and enable sharing media both internally and externally. YuJa Panorama will help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. Institutions will benefit from the automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools that help build accessibility into course creation.

YuJa Verity allows instructors to create and administer proctored assessments to students, safeguarding the integrity of assessments with robust features that help prevent cheating. YuJa Verity also enables AI-enhanced facial recognition for identification verification, a browser-based Lockdown App, and the ability to proctor students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests.

“With YuJa, UNCF can address many needs with one vendor,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to be a part of the HBCUv initiative and to serve institutions with the tools they need to provide a valuable, inclusive, and equitable educational experience.”

ABOUT THE UNITED NEGRO COLLEGE FUND

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.