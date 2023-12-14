Fresenius Kabi and Mayo Clinic Enter into Multiyear Supply and Service Agreement for the Ivenix® Infusion System

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today it has signed a multiyear agreement under which the Mayo Clinic is expected to purchase 10,000 Ivenix® large-volume infusion pumps for its hospitals and clinics in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.

Infusion pumps are used throughout hospitals and other sites of care to deliver medications and fluids to patients. The Fresenius Kabi Ivenix® Infusion System is a uniquely designed advanced-technology smart pump with a smartphone-like touchscreen and patented pumping mechanism. Ivenix® pumps also interface with hospital information systems and electronic medical records.

“Technology is transforming patient care, and at Fresenius Kabi our focus is on scaling advanced technologies and essential medicines so they can benefit more patients in more places,” said Dr. Christian Hauer, president, Fresenius Kabi MedTech. “We are honored to collaborate with – and to serve – the care teams at Mayo.”

This is the largest contract for Ivenix® pumps Fresenius Kabi has signed to date.

“For our customers, patients and partners, Fresenius Kabi is committed to enhancing the intelligence and reliability of infusion systems,” said Pete Allen, senior vice president, U.S. Infusion Therapy and Nutrition. “This agreement represents the culmination of a tremendous amount of work by our engineering and commercialization teams, and we are committed to delivering an outstanding experience for Mayo and its care teams.”

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company specializing in medicines and medical technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.