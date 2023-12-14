Arrow Electronics and Infinidat Announce Manufacturing and Fulfillment Services Agreement

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology provider Arrow Electronics and Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, have announced an agreement, enabling Infinidat to use Arrow as its primary manufacturing and fulfillment operations collaborator globally, benefiting from a global manufacturing supply chain and increased efficiencies.

" Arrow offers a wide range of technology solutions that improve customers’ product introductions and reduce time to market," said Salesh Rampersad, president of Arrow's intelligent solutions business. " This collaboration is a testament to Infinidat's commitment to providing reliable and innovative solutions to the industry and showcases Arrow's integration services and global supply chain capabilities."

“ Our collaboration with Arrow spans across our business from manufacturing and fulfillment services to global commercial distribution, accelerating our capabilities to deliver compelling business and technical value to enterprise customers globally with leading cyber storage resilience, storage consolidation, autonomous automation, and a powerful ROI," said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “ With Arrow's integration and global supply chain capabilities, Infinidat is well-equipped to meet our customers' demands and continue our strong growth in the market.”

Arrow will remain Infinidat's primary commercial distributor globally through its enterprise computing solutions business and utilize Arrow's intelligent solutions business for streamlined supply chain management, integration, and global logistics.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.