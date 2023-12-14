Sound Point Capital Partners With iCapital Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Point Capital Management, LP ("Sound Point"), an alternative asset management firm with approximately $46 billion of assets under management, announced today they have joined iCapital’s Marketplace, a platform offering a robust suite of alternative investment solutions to financial advisors and their clients.

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. With iCapital Marketplace, asset managers may now also choose to fundraise through iCapital Marketplace and manage distribution themselves. These funds will be supported by iCapital’s end-to-end technology platform that streamlines and automates the alternative investing process, from subscriptions and capital calls to reporting. The integration onto iCapital Marketplace reflects Sound Points strategic commitment to expanding its alternative credit platform, particularly within the wealth channel.

Merrill Martin, Head of Independent Wealth at Sound Point expressed, “this exciting partnership will help pave the way for our institutional quality solutions to be more readily accessible to the wealth channel.”

To access the Sound Point’s Marketplace page, please click the following link: icapital.com/soundpoint

To learn more about the Sound Point Capital, please reach out to iwealth@soundpointcap.com

About Sound Point Capital Management, LP

Sound Point is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with particular expertise in credit strategies. Based in New York, with offices in London, Connecticut, Florida and California, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors including top-tier pensions, foundations, insurance companies, wealth management firms and family offices. Sound Point's strategies span the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include funds and managed accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, distressed debt, structured credit, direct lending and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages approximately $46 billion of assets. Five principals of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL], and Assured Guaranty Ltd, through one or more subsidiaries, are strategic investors in our business. For more information, please visit Sound Point's website at www.soundpointcap.com