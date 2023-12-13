SpeedPro Boston Metrowest Partners with MacPaw to Transform New U.S. Office with Innovative Interior Design Elements

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpeedPro Boston Metrowest, a leading provider of best-in-class graphics and large-format printing, announces its partnership with MacPaw, a software company specializing in the development and distribution of macOS and iOS apps, to bring MacPaw’s corporate identity and culture to its new U.S. office. This collaboration reflects MacPaw's goal of creating a vibrant and comfortable workspace in the heart of Boston's thriving tech scene.

MacPaw, founded in 2008 in Ukraine, has grown to serve over 30 million users worldwide, with the U.S. accounting for more than 40% of its user base. The decision to establish its new U.S. office in Boston stems from MacPaw's goal of going global, being closer to its American audience and gaining a deeper understanding of their needs.

"For more than 15 years, MacPaw has been on a mission to help machines help people. Boston's dynamic tech ecosystem resonated with us, and with the owner of SpeedPro Boston Metrowest, Wayne Arthur’s expertise, we infused elements of our corporate DNA and our Ukrainian culture into our new office space," said Marta Olovets, Operations Manager at MacPaw. "Working with Wayne has been a pleasure, and his deep knowledge of design and large format printing has been a key part of creating the modern aesthetic of our Boston office."

Key elements of the project involved SpeedPro Boston Metrowest bringing MacPaw’s brand and company culture to life by printing and installing a brand statement wall, a brand values wall, as well as contributing to the creation of a dichroic glass entryway – all visually stunning elements that reflect MacPaw's innovative spirit and resembles their flagship office in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Arthur collaborated closely with MacPaw's designers in Ukraine to ensure a seamless integration of MacPaw’s signature interior elements into the new Boston office. "We worked to bring MacPaw's corporate DNA to life, focusing on maintaining a human touch in the workplace," said Arthur. "It's been a rewarding experience contributing to the transformation of MacPaw's new U.S. office."

The office design will help MacPaw with its ambitious plans in the Boston area, with the company aiming to hire tech talent who share MacPaw’s values – create experience, make impact, stay human – and expand their Boston team to 30 specialists by 2025. By creating a workspace that reflects the vibrant culture, the company hopes to merge the Ukrainian and Boston tech scene, establish a prominent presence within the city’s vibrant community, and attract top-tier talent.

SpeedPro Boston Metrowest is proud to be part of MacPaw's journey into the U.S. market, bringing its large format printing know-how to enhance the visual and cultural identity of MacPaw's new Boston office. The collaboration not only showcases the capabilities of SpeedPro Boston Metrowest but also highlights the importance of design in creating a workspace that fosters creativity, innovation, and a sense of community.

About SpeedPro

SpeedPro is a franchise with 170 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and a supplier to IFA, specializing in large-format printing. SpeedPro’s primary product applications include wall, window, and floor graphics, event displays, digital displays, signs, and vehicle and fleet wraps. Various industries are served by SpeedPro, including advertising and marketing companies, retail, healthcare, museums, galleries, restaurants, franchises, event venues, educational institutions, and more. SpeedPro’s mission is to partner with businesses to achieve success through innovative visual solutions. Learn more about SpeedPro Boston Metrowest at www.speedprobostonmetrowest.com

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a software development company from Kyiv, Ukraine, specializing in the development and distribution of macOS and iOS software. Some of MacPaw well-known products include CleanMyMac X, Setapp, ClearVPN, SpyBuster, and others. In 2017, MacPaw acquired The Unarchiver and has been actively supporting the product since. Currently, MacPaw products have garnered more than 30 million users, with one in every five Macs globally featuring at least one MacPaw app.