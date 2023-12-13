Indiana Tech Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Improve Accessibility of Course Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Tech, a comprehensive, private, not-for-profit, four-year university with its main campus in Fort Wayne, has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to streamline accessibility tools and expand the accessibility of course content. Beyond its main campus, Indiana Tech also educates students online and at regional campuses throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The institution was seeking to enhance accessibility with a single, all-in-one solution that enables document remediation, the ability to generate alternative formats, and provides website accessibility. Indiana Tech was using a number of accessibility products to meet various needs. YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of documents, auto-captions video content, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. The Platform also provides an accessibility gauge, pinpoints accessibility issues, provides video guidance on how to correct inaccessible content, and offers robust reporting to help inform and guide instructors and administrators on their accessibility journey. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with the Canvas Learning Management System.

“With YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, institutions can consolidate disparate products with a single, unified solution that spans diverse accessibility needs and technology skill levels,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama provides the data-driven insights administrators need, user-friendly tools course designers and instructors need, and boosts accessibility for all learners. We’re excited for Indiana Tech to get started using and benefitting from YuJa Panorama.”

ABOUT INDIANA TECH

Founded in 1930 as an engineering college in Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech has grown into a private, non-profit, comprehensive university that arms students with career-focused degrees and the skills that today’s employers are looking for. Indiana Tech offers degrees at the associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels, in diverse fields such as engineering, computer sciences, business administration, education, criminal justice, health information technology, and many more. In all, the university offers its students more than 60 degree options through its College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, and College of Engineering and School of Computer Science.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.