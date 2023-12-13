Brookshire Brothers Partners with eGrowcery for Digital Shopping Platform

LUFKIN, Texas & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brookshire Brothers, a regional grocery chain in Texas and western Louisiana, is deploying digital tools from eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers, for its online ordering and fulfillment operations. The transition to the new platform, which will be seamless to Brookshire Brothers’ customers, will launch January 1, 2024.

Some enhanced features shoppers can expect include shopper-friendly features like integrated coupon clipping and redemption, complex promotions, and several other consumer-facing aesthetic improvements. Additionally, Brookshire Brothers will deploy a more efficient picking and fulfillment technology suite. The new technology will save Brookshire Brothers labor time and money, through eGrowcery’s unique, fully integrated fulfillment approach.

“The eGrowcery platform offers a deeper integration with the systems and strategies that we go to market with every day. The customer will benefit from being able to use digital coupons and navigate promotional savings while our store team optimizes the picking process to help save time and money,” said John Alston, CEO & President of Brookshire Brothers.

Together with eGrowcery, Brookshire Brothers ensures the same level of friendly, personalized service that customers already experience, both online and in store. Personal shopping experts hand select the highest quality products, and the new eCommerce platform continues to support the two-way conversation between shopper and customer to ensure convenient interaction.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is seeing an increasing number of retailers transition to the company’s white-label platform.

“eGrowcery is honored to work with the great team at Brookshire Brothers. We are committed to providing their team with a comprehensive and scalable digital solution today, but also look forward to partnering in developing new features to continually improve shopper adoption rates and basket size growth. Our “Team Grow” is committed to their success as much as they are our own,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

About Brookshire Brothers

Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates nearly 120 locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations, coffee shops and event venues. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in its stores and is known for its good people who sell good food and do good deeds in the communities they serve. For more information about Brookshire Brothers, visit https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.