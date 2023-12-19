Social Links and TechBiz Forense Digital redouble efforts to expand Forensic Technology services in Brazil and Latin America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Social Links, a leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) software provider, strengthens its strategic partnership with TechBiz Forense Digital, the largest integrator in the segment, pioneer, and leader in the national market in offering digital solutions for forensic science in the country, with the objective of expanding forensic technology services in the Brazilian and Latin American markets.

“With a team of highly qualified professionals, we guide, train, and serve our clients in all Brazilian states. Our partnership combines market experience with Machine Learning Social Links solutions, allowing our customers to streamline the entire intelligence cycle. The expansion of this agreement corroborates our commitment to partnership with the sector's greatest experts and the most innovative manufacturers to strengthen the forensic technology scenario,” said Rafael Velasquez, partner and commercial director of TechBiz Forense Digital.

TechBiz Forense Digital, a company from the TechBiz Group, stands as the foremost integrator and a pioneering force in delivering digital solutions in Brazil. Their expertise and comprehensive approach in the investigation, anti-fraud, and audit technologies have solidified their position as the top provider in Latin America.

“TechBiz has been an integral part of our journey and its leadership in the Brazilian market is unmatched,” expressed Stella González, Director of LATAM Channels at Social Links. “We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration will bring and the positive impact on the forensic technology sector as we strengthen our long-standing partnership to expand OSINT and Digital Forensics services in Latin America.”

Earlier this year, Social Links earned the leader category in the inaugural Frost Radar™: Open-Source Intelligence Solutions 2023, the first exhaustive review of the OSINT industry. As per the report, “Earning a perfect score for Innovation, Social Links offer comprehensive OSINT platform solutions that include essential data analysis and visualization tools, AI and machine learning integration, group identification, tagging, and deep/dark web analysis.”

About TechBiz Group

For almost 20 years, the TechBiz Group has been operating in the technological solutions market for preventing, investigating, and combating physical and digital threats. We are a conglomerate of companies that, through technology, support public and private institutions in preventing and combating threats and crimes, whether in the distribution, development, or training in solutions, contributing to the construction of a fairer and safer society. We expanded our operations, creating an ecosystem to combat crime and fraud, through tools for digital forensics and investigation, information security, incident response, anti-fraud, and auditing. https://techbiz.com.br/

About Social Links

Social Links is a leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) software provider. We assemble massive volumes of data from open sources, including social media, messengers, blockchains,, and the Dark Web, to analyze and visualize a holistic picture for streamlining data-driven investigations. Social Links is a privately held American company with HQ in the US, offices in Miami and Amsterdam, and an R&D center in Riga. https://sociallinks.io/