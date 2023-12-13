How many Subway® Sandwiches fit in Scotiabank Arena? Subway® Canada’s Math Challenge Gives Basketball Fans the Chance to Win Big with a Sandwich Speculation

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway® Canada is challenging basketball fans and sandwich enthusiasts to lace up their sneakers, pull out their calculators and figure out how many Stampede Brisket sandwiches can fit into Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, in the Math Challenge!

In celebration of ongoing multi-year collaborations with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Toronto Raptors, Subway® Canada is offering contest entrants the chance to win an epic prize of a round-trip flight to Toronto, a 2-night hotel stay, a $1,000 pre-paid gift card and two tickets to a Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena for themselves and a guest.

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the Math Challenge,” said Dean Harrison, Director of Sponsorships at Subway® Canada. “This year has been all about saying ‘Yesway!’ to new flavours, new experiences and more, and we’re excited to close out 2023 by saying yes to a chance to flex our math skills as we cheer on Canada’s only NBA team.”

This calculation is no easy feat, so Subway® enlisted the help of an expert to find the answer.

“As a math professor and longtime Subway® fan, I’m excited to be putting my mathematic knowledge to work uncovering the answer to this important question,” said David McKinnon, Professor in the Department of Pure Mathematics at the University of Waterloo, who developed a formula to reveal the number of Stampede Brisket sandwiches that it would take to fill the bowl and seating area of Scotiabank Arena. “Most basketball players are at least six footlongs tall - so try imagining how many of them would fit standing on each other’s shoulders to put you well on your way to the right answer!”

Sandwich lovers and basketball enthusiasts can head to @SubwayCanada on Instagram and comment their best guesses for a chance to win the grand prize.

Guesses can be made until 11:59pm ET on December 19, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 20.

Join Subway® Canada's online community at www.facebook.com/SubwayCanada or follow @SubwayCanada on Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Opens Dec 13/23 at 9:00am ET. Closes 11:59pm ET Dec 19/23. Winner selection and/or draw on Dec 20 10:00am ET in Toronto, ON. Open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in the province/territory in which they reside. 1 prize: trip for 2 to the Toronto Raptors game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2024 including round-trip transportation to Toronto, two (2) nights hotel accommodation, two (2) lower bowl tickets to the game, $1,000.00 CAD pre-paid gift card (ARV: $5K CAD). Limit of one entry per person. Entrants may enter for a chance to win by guessing the number of sandwiches that could fit in the Scotiabank Arena (court and seating area) and leaving their answer in the comments related to Subway® Canada’s Instagram post related to the contest or sending an email to subwaymathchallenge@veritasinc.com . Entrant with the closest guess to the correct answer will win, and any tie will be resolved by random draw. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and accuracy of answer. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question is required to win. Full rules and prize details: https://www.subway.com/en-ca/legal/terms-of-use#id_grouptitle_ae91c.

