Mutual Security Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

SHELTON, Conn. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual Security Credit Union (MSCU), a $390+ million financial institution serving the financial needs of western Connecticut, today announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people.

“ Our partnership with Upstart aligns with our mission to be builders of financial well-being within the communities we serve,” said Jeffrey Tracey, Vice President of Loan Operations at MSCU. “ It allows us to extend our reach and provide a modern, digital-first experience to drive more inclusive lending within the community.”

Mutual Security Credit Union became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in September 2023. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet MSCU’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an MSCU-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We welcome Mutual Security Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ As part of the Upstart Referral Network, MSCU is able to expand access to affordable credit to more people across its community through AI-powered personal lending.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Mutual Security Credit Union

Mutual Security Credit Union has been serving members since 1954. As a not-for-profit organization owned by over 28,000 members, it serves the community and various employer groups. The Company’s mission is to provide its member-owners with innovative financial solutions that enhance their economic well-being. Mutual Security Credit Union had total assets of $390+ million as of December 31, 2022; for more information, visit mscu.net.