Sherweb offers ThreatDown by Malwarebytes to add more value for Managed Service Providers

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, has strengthened its partnership with the global cybersecurity provider Malwarebytes. To better serve Managed Service Providers (MSPs), ThreatDown powered by Malwarebytes (formerly Malwarebytes for Business) is available now in the Sherweb marketplace.

On November 7, Malwarebytes announced a rebrand of their business solution under the name ThreatDown powered by Malwarebytes. The ThreatDown portfolio is built on Malwarebytes’ award-winning Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service plus includes some new offerings designed to suit all IT budgets.

“With ThreatDown, MSPs now have more scalable options for their clients’ cybersecurity needs. This is important both in terms of the evolving threat landscape and increased competition in the sector,” said Guillaume Boisvert, Director of Product Innovation at Sherweb. “Sherweb’s MSP partners will also benefit from a price reduction for ThreatDown services, which gives businesses even more value when they use their growing range of security solutions. Our partners can order these solutions via the Sherweb marketplace today, and we look forward to announcing further updates with this partnership in the coming months.”

“Malwarebytes provides our partners with a powerful and affordable security management platform that puts maximum control, alongside AI- and human-powered guidance, in the hands of security teams,” said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. “Our new business brand name will help partners distinguish our solutions in a crowded marketplace while our new offerings, like Security Advisor, will help partners become cyber heroes for their customers.”

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,400 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection and privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities, and safeguard data and privacy. A world-class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.malwarebytes.com