Sofinnova Partners and Gustave Roussy forge strategic alliance to boost oncology startup acceleration in France

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, and Gustave Roussy, Europe's leading cancer centre and the fourth-ranked in the world, today announced the launch of a strategic collaboration as part of Sofinnova Biovelocita, the first pan-European investment strategy dedicated to the creation and acceleration of biotech startups.

The alliance will accelerate oncology startups spun out of Gustave Roussy's integrated research and bring together their unique strengths to catalyze and fuel the growth of innovative oncology biotech startups. The partnership’s mission is to build a robust ecosystem for startups by harnessing Gustave Roussy’s cutting-edge cancer research capabilities and Sofinnova’s unmatched company creation expertise.

Graziano Seghezzi, Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners, said: “ Gustave Roussy is a European oncology powerhouse, which aligns seamlessly with Sofinnova Biovelocita, our newly launched biotech acceleration strategy. This alliance reaffirms our commitment to fostering a thriving French biotech ecosystem.”

Prof. Fabrice Barlesi, General Director of Gustave Roussy and CEO from Gustave Roussy Transfert, said: " Gustave Roussy and Sofinnova will work together to invest in projects focused on the discovery and development of new molecules and innovative technologies led or initiated by Gustave Roussy. Sofinnova's expertise in accelerating innovative startups pairs perfectly with Gustave Roussy Transfert's ability to source and support new innovations from the heart of Gustave Roussy’s ecosystem. Together, we're setting the stage for transformative breakthroughs and we see a horizon where groundbreaking cancer research translates seamlessly into solutions that can redefine patient care globally.”

Sofinnova Biovelocita follows a unique model of innovation dedicated entirely to the creation and acceleration of biotech startups in Europe. It distinguishes itself by the quality of the research organizations it collaborates with, and the experience and caliber of its partners, who not only fund but also create and operate the companies they support. The Sofinnova Biovelocita team will work closely with the best universities and research organizations in Europe to unearth the most promising scientific breakthroughs.

Since its inception in 2000, Gustave Roussy Transfert, Gustave Roussy’s subsidiary dedicated to the development and transfer of technologies, has supported every entrepreneurial initiative that has come out of the institute. Gustave Roussy Transfert now holds a portfolio of 15 companies in fields as varied as biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and nuclear medicine. Gustave Roussy Transfert aims to create and support one or two new oncology startups per year over the next five years within Biovelocita. A first project sourced by Gustave Roussy Transfert and presented to Sofinnova Biovelocita should soon pass through the investment committee, with a first company inception planned for early 2024.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked by Newsweek magazine as the leading European Cancer Centre and fourth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise and is devoted entirely to patients suffering with cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters for almost 50,000 patients per year and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care and teaching. It is specialized in the treatment of rare cancers and complex tumors and it treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient’s human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the physical, psychological and social aspects of the patient’s life are respected. 4,100 professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills that are essential for the highest quality research in oncology: 40% of patients treated are included in clinical studies. For further information: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en.

About Gustave Roussy Transfert

Created in 2000, Gustave Roussy Transfert is Gustave Roussy's subsidiary dedicated to the development and transfer of technologies. Its missions are (1) to create and identify innovations from all the research teams based at Gustave Roussy, (2) to set up and monitor translational partnerships involving Gustave Roussy, and (3) to source, promote and support Gustave Roussy's entrepreneurial projects.