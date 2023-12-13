Energous and Identiv Partner to Enable Real-Time Asset Tracking for Logistics and Supply Chain Applications

SAN JOSE & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), an industry leader in RF-based wireless power network solutions, and Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), have partnered to bring real-time asset tracking to supply chain and logistics applications. This collaboration aims to wirelessly power Identiv’s ID-Pixels tags with Energous’ PowerBridge technology, enabling accurate and reliable sensor measurements that can be used throughout the supply chain, including in cold chain logistics. The joint solution aims to deliver more reliable, consistent power than disposable batteries and charging cables to the thousands of IoT sensors deployed across the logistics industry, resulting in less maintenance, lower costs and shorter setup times, while also establishing greater precision, safety and ease of use.

The adoption of IoT solutions in the logistics industry has expanded in the past five years and is expected to be valued at $63.7 billion by 2026. The increasing number of IoT devices deployed across logistics brings with it a growing need to ensure they are reliably and consistently powered. This is especially critical in cold chain logistics, where accurate temperature sensing can inform businesses if goods have overheated or spoiled prior to final delivery, reducing waste and avoiding potentially lost revenue.

Historically, IoT deployments in the supply chain industry have been powered by disposable batteries and charging cords, both of which create costly maintenance burdens and safety concerns for IT teams tasked with recharging sensors in often rugged and inaccessible locations. Energous and Identiv’s collaboration aims to deliver a joint wirelessly charged IoT sensor solution to cold chain logistics companies transporting everything from perishable food to medication. The joint solution will pair Identiv’s RF tags which are capable of measuring temperature and humidity with Energous’ PowerBridge technology, which sends RF-based wireless power over the air. Together, this enables cold chain logistics companies to not only track and report the temperature inside cooling trucks but also deliver improved performance in normally restrictive environments such as refrigerated cargo ships (known as “reefers”).

“For logistics companies carrying temperature-sensitive goods, accurate reporting from IoT sensors is paramount and this can only be accomplished if the sensors are consistently and reliably powered. This partnership incorporates Energous’ PowerBridge technology and facilitates a constant source of wireless power to each of Identiv’s ID-Pixels tags without the need for additional maintenance,” said Giampaolo Marino, vice president of marketing and business development at Energous. “This partnership offers logistics companies a solution that not only increases the overall efficiency of IoT sensors, as there is less downtime due to no battery drainage, but also lowers the total cost and increases ROI.”

Energous’ RF-based wireless charging technology not only addresses the broad challenges of the cold chain but also zeroes in on the specific needs of refrigerated transport, a critical aspect for companies that operate extensive fleets of reefers. In the logistics of perishable goods, maintaining an even, optimal temperature throughout the entire length of a refrigerated trailer is a significant challenge. Energous and Identiv’s joint wireless charging solution offers a groundbreaking advantage by enabling continuous, real-time temperature monitoring throughout different sections of a reefer. These innovative sensors can ensure that temperature-sensitive goods are transported under consistently ideal conditions, a vital capability for preserving the integrity of perishables like food, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive products.

“Our partnership with Energous seeks to create a solution that will bring greater accuracy and reliability to cold chain applications in the logistics industry. Together, we are developing a wirelessly powered IoT solution that can be deployed within hours instead of days,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM of IoT Business at Identiv. “With no additional hardware costs or specialized training required, logistics companies can save both money and time.”

Energous and Identiv discussed this new partnership along with supply chain optimization and the asset-tracking industry in a recent webinar. To listen to the webinar replay, please register here.

