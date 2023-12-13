Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment to Develop American Girl Feature Film with Lindsey Anderson Beer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment today announced plans to develop a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line. American Girl will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment (Twilight, The Maze Runner, The Fault in Our Stars). Lindsey Anderson Beer (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) is attached to write the screenplay and produce.

Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said: “American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades. We are excited to continue Mattel Films’ momentum and collaborate with Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment, and Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl to life on the big screen.”

Daria Cercek, Co-President, Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mattel Films, our friends at Temple Hill, and the incredibly talented Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl—one of the most iconic doll brands ever—to moviegoers everywhere.”

Added Anderson Beer: “Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. I had Kirsten, and she had Molly. They didn't feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in. They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen. I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way, and proud to partner with Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill to create the American Girl movie I have wanted to see since childhood.”

The nation’s most storied children’s brand known for its premium dolls and bestselling books, American Girl was founded in 1986 by Pleasant T. Rowland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who set out to celebrate girlhood with beautiful dolls and adventurous books that would nourish a child’s imagination and provide education and entertainment. Today, the brand continues to focus on creating authentic, culturally relevant characters and stories that help girls grow up with courage, confidence, and strength of character while remaining a trusted partner to parents.

American Girl is overseen by Kevin McKeon and Ivan Sanchez at Mattel, Vanessa Joyce at Paramount Pictures, and Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, and Annika Patton at Temple Hill. Beer is represented by CAA, Daniel Cohan at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Cheryl Snow at Gang Tyre, and Shelter PR.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Temple Hill Entertainment

Temple Hill Entertainment was founded in 2006 by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Together, they’ve produced a number of successful film franchises, notably The Twilight Saga and The Maze Runner trilogy, as well as The Fault in Our Stars, Fatherhood, The Hate U Give, Love, Simon, First Man, and Smile. In television, they had the hit ABC series, Revenge, which ran for 89 episodes, Love, Victor, which ran for three seasons on Hulu, and Dave, currently on FXX. Temple Hill is currently in post on an adaptation of John Green's Turtles All the Way Down for New Line, an adaptation of The Supremes at Earl's All You Can Eat at Searchlight, and is in pre-production on the Smile sequel with Paramount.