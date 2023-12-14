First Bank implements Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, announced St. Louis-based First Bank is live on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, powering the bank’s transformation strategy to offer a seamless, digital-first experience to its customers. First Bank chose Backbase for its powerful, centralized platform, enabling the integration of multiple existing technology solutions, such as fraud management and payments, and facilitating seamless integration with new technologies adopted by the bank.

First Bank, a family-owned bank with a legacy of over 100 years, recognized as the preferred bank for family-owned businesses, has a strong focus on full-service banking across its retail, business, wealth, and lending services. Through Backbase, First Bank now operates on a unified platform catering to all client needs, from consumer/retail and business banking to commercial, wealth management, and beyond. Customers can do everything they need in one place, using a single log-in, making First Bank a true one-stop-shop.

“This is the final step in our years-long digital transformation journey,” said Bala Nibhanupudi - EVP, Chief Technology and Operations Officer at First Bank. “After re-architecting our entire digital ecosystem, including physical infrastructure, a core replacement, moving to the Microsoft Azure cloud, a middleware upgrade, and a CRM upgrade, we’re confidently delivering a customer-first banking experience. Right now with Backbase, the sky’s the limit on what we can do and offer.”

The Backbase Engagement Platform provides an unparalleled level of flexibility to First Bank, seamlessly integrating with third-party applications and allowing for customization of customer journeys and control over the pace of innovation. Currently, 13 different systems are integrated, with additional integrations planned for future customer offerings. First Bank’s in-house developers will leverage Backbase’s managed hosting services for hosting, ongoing updates and upgrades.

“We are very excited to partner with First Bank and to be the foundation for their digital transformation journey and help them provide the best products and services to their customers. First Bank’s use of what we offer is a true testament to the benefits of a centralized platform,” Sam Boggs, Executive VP for Backbase mid-market said. “At Backbase, we’re focused on providing our customers with the capabilities to go beyond their legacy systems and point solutions, and in doing so, allow them to bring new products to market faster than ever, speeding the timeline between business decisions and launch. Ultimately, it is about achieving their mission. First Bank is the perfect example of that type of transformational financial institution.”

Ultimately, with the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, First Bank can efficiently onboard new customers and ensure a smooth transition for current customers seeking to adopt additional services or products. For example, for a consumer client starting a business, First Bank can guide them through the entire journey from a centralized point. Furthermore, the bank’s digital-first strategy will also allow it to extend its customer base nationally, even in areas where it lacks a physical presence, without compromising service quality.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding to servicing, loyalty, and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.

Industry analysts Gartner, Celent, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 120 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, RBC, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Boise, Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Milano, New York, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto.

About First Bank

First Bank, a subsidiary of FB Corporation, is one of the leading privately owned banks in the country. As a family-owned business with four generations of independent, single-family ownership, First Bank offers the stability and experience with long-term planning that helps businesses and the communities in which they operate grow and thrive. With $6.6 billion in assets and 80 locations throughout California, Missouri, and Illinois, First Bank has developed a relationship-driven approach to offer comprehensive solutions for clients in commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage banking, and more. For information, visit www.first.bank.