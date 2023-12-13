Northern Trust Reappointed Asset Servicing Provider for the CAD 103 Billion Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has been reappointed as asset servicing provider for the CAD 103 billion Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), including global custody, foreign exchange and securities lending services.

HOOPP is one of the strongest and most stable defined benefit (DB) pension plans in Canada. Since 1960, HOOPP has been successfully helping Ontario’s healthcare workers build the foundation for a financially secure retirement.

“We are proud that HOOPP renewed our longstanding partnership,” said Katie Pries, President and CEO of Northern Trust, Canada. “This decision is a testament to the successful relationship we have built together over the last 18 years, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to support HOOPP’s mission.”

Northern Trust has more than three decades of experience in providing an extensive range of innovative asset servicing solutions to meet the unique needs of institutional investors and investment managers in Canada. With a rich heritage and intricate understanding of the Canadian landscape, Northern Trust Canada is able to provide meaningful insights and strategic perspectives to market participants.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.