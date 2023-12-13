X9 and Cloud Security Alliance Enter Partnership To Enhance Cloud Computing Standards

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. (X9) and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) have entered into a formal liaison agreement. The CSA is a not-for-profit organization that promotes best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. X9 is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop standards for the U.S. financial services industry. The agreement is effective immediately.

Under the agreement's terms, X9 will share its draft cloud computing standards with the CSA, whose experts will review, evaluate and deliver feedback on them to X9. The organizations will hold periodic discussions to assess issues and needs related to cloud computing standards. CSA will also provide input on possible new standards in the area of cloud computing, which X9 will seek to address where possible.

"We look forward to working with the CSA to help optimize X9 standards associated with cloud computing," said X9 Executive Director Steve Stevens. "This liaison agreement is a milestone on the road to secure and effective cloud computing, and all -- X9, the CSA, the financial services industry and consumers -- will reap the benefits."

"CSA's core mission is to provide and promote best practices that will help organizations secure their most valuable assets in the cloud. We are excited to be working with X9 to further develop and enhance cloud computing standards within the financial services industry and for those technologies that are increasingly reliant on cloud services," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

About the CSA

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud -- from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry -- and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About the Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc.

The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. is a non-profit organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop and maintain national and – through ISO -- international standards for the financial services industry. The subjects of X9's standards include: retail, mobile and business payments; corporate treasury functions; block chain technology; processing of electronic legal orders issued to financial institutions; tracking of financial transactions and instruments; financial transaction messaging (ISO 8583 and 20022); quantum computing; AI, PKI; checks; cloud; data breach notification and more.

X9 acts as the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for ISO TC68 (Financial) and TC321 (E-Commerce) and performs the secretariat functions for ISO TC68. Please visit our website (www.x9.org) for more information.

