Airwallex and Woo Partner to Power Cross-Border Commerce for Global Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, today announced its partnership with Woo, a leading open-source ecommerce platform built on WordPress, to become an official payment extension on the platform. This Airwallex integration enables Woo merchants to accept cross-border payments within minutes by leveraging global cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and 60+ popular local payment methods at checkout, thereby opening up the potential to access shoppers from millions of Woo stores, without the sting of high FX conversion fees.

On a mission to connect merchants to shoppers around the world, Woo has become one of the largest ecommerce platforms globally, powering more than 3.5 million ecommerce stores. Starting today, the Airwallex extension will be available on Woo’s official Marketplace.

Ravi Adusumilli, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & EGM, Americas at Airwallex, commented, “Cross-border payment collection is an important part of the puzzle for merchants with global ambitions. But too often, inefficient cross-border payments are slowing down growth into new geographies. We’re excited to partner with Woo, the number one ecommerce platform serving millions of merchants globally1, to tackle this problem at scale. By removing friction, reducing fees and delays associated with cross-border payments, we enhance the shopping experience and deepen shoppers' relationships with Woo and its merchants.”

Speaking about this partnership, Web Griebel, Head of Payment Partnerships at Woo, said, “Woo is committed to providing everything a merchant needs to launch their store in a matter of days and keep it growing for years to come. Now with the option to plug in and instantly accept payments from customers anywhere in the world, Woo merchants can accelerate their international expansion plans. Airwallex’s cross-border payments capabilities will further support and accelerate the long-term growth of our existing and future merchants.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Airwallex’s slew of global partnership announcements including with Brex, Shopify, OurCrowd, Public, and others. These partnerships demonstrate Airwallex’s commitment to continuing to support businesses of all sizes to achieve their global growth ambitions.

1The State of Ecommerce 2023 (https://storeleads.app/reports)

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance.

Woo is the leading ecommerce platform, powering more than 3.5 million online shops.

Woo's code is open source, built on WordPress, and powered by a global community of thousands of developers, designers, agencies, builders, and technology partners.

