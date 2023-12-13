Cheema Freightlines Partners with Platform Science to Deploy Virtual Vehicle

PACIFIC, Wash. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheema Freightlines, a 17-year-old family owned-and-operated dry truckload transportation company, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a partnership to roll out Platform Science’s Virtual VehicleTM platform to Cheema’s fleet of more than 500 trucks servicing the Western United States.

Virtual Vehicle provides Cheema with a flexible, consistent, real-time, open software platform connecting vehicles to all parts of a fleet’s logistics ecosystem. Through Virtual Vehicle, Cheema vehicles are placed at the center of a dynamic tech hub, with real-time data, ease-of-use, full automation, sensor integration, and advanced safety features, as well as a developer platform for fleets and third-parties. Virtual Vehicle also allows ongoing configurability, a tightly integrated experience, and tier-1 support for the entire solution.

“Virtual Vehicle replaces the need for aftermarket hardware with a light-weight operating system that provides simplicity, consistency, and cost effectiveness,” said Harman Cheema, President & CEO of Cheema Freightlines. “We want to provide our drivers with the best experience and provide our customers with the best truckload services and Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle is the ideal solution to meet these goals.”

Cheema’s drivers will now be able to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third-party applications directly from their vehicles, improving efficiency and driver satisfaction.

“Cheema is a leader in the industry for its commitment to safety and forward-thinking use of technology to deliver the best driver experience,” said Gerald Choung, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform Science. “We’re honored to partner with Cheema on its implementation of Virtual Vehicle to help grow its business.”

Virtual Vehicle was developed in direct collaboration with the world’s largest commercial vehicle makers to replace the need for aftermarket hardware, helping fleet operators save money, time and be more efficient in their operations.

About Cheema Freightlines

Cheema Freightlines LLC, is a 17-year-old family owned and operated asset-based and 3PL provider. It provides Full Truckload, Yard Management, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Third-Party Logistics solutions. Cheema’s fleet of over 500 trucks and nearly 2,000 dry vans is supported by offices and terminals in Pacific, Wash.; Albany, Ore.; Lathrop, Calif.; and Phoenix, Arizona as well as brokerage offices in Missoula, Mont.; and Oxnard, Calif.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and has twice been ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.