Drift Capital Expands Portfolio with Iconic Porsche Carrera GT Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drift Capital, L.L.C. (“Drift Capital”) an alternative asset manager providing fractional investments in a diversified portfolio of collectible automobiles, announced today the latest addition to its Fund. The firm has acquired a pristine and ultra-low-mileage Porsche Carrera GT, a mid-engine supercar equipped with a 5.7L naturally aspirated V-10 that sends over 600 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

This strategic acquisition demonstrates Drift Capital's commitment to provide accredited and institutional investors with unrivaled opportunities in the collectible car market. Harnessing this growing market, Drift Capital’s Fund enables qualified investors to invest in a curated portfolio of highly coveted automobiles.

The Porsche Carrera GT is widely regarded by automotive collectors and enthusiasts as one of the greatest cars ever made. Sports Car International lists the Carrera GT number one in its ranking of Top Sports Cars of the 2000s, and number eight among the Top Sports Cars of All Time. Ubiquitous acclaim has translated into significant appreciation for this limited production car, returning 178% and 389% over the past three and 10 years, respectively. These holding period returns equate to linearly compounded returns of 21% and 15% per year for the respective time periods.

“Our goal is to identify and acquire remarkable examples of the most desirable automobiles—from pre-war classics to contemporary hypercars,” says Eden J. L. Cooper, CFA, Managing Partner of Drift Capital. “We anchor our research in the identification of automobiles that have consistently outperformed over multiple economic cycles with limited price fluctuations and enough liquidity to readily enter and exit positions.”

The construction of Drift Capital’s portfolio is grounded in its meticulously crafted blue-chip automotive index, the Drift Automotive Returns Composite (DARC). The DARC’s constituents consist of laudable automobiles with a 20-year track record of robust capital appreciation. These assets have been consistently resilient across phases of the credit and business cycles.

Beyond the analytics, it is Drift Capital’s deep understanding of and appreciation for the automobile that unlocks and maximizes value for investors. Success in automotive investing requires more than just an appreciation for sleek designs and a love of motoring. It demands a strategic and pragmatic approach to navigate the complexities associated with investing in real assets. With a dedicated team of financial and automotive experts, Drift Capital is committed to providing unparalleled access to a new class of alternative investment.

About Drift Capital

Drift Capital is an asset management firm providing fractional investments in a diversified portfolio of collectible automobiles. Positioned at the axis of automotive and alternative investing expertise, Drift Capital’s Fund I enables investors to achieve exposure to a fleet of world-renowned vehicles. The Fund is available to accredited and institutional investors. More information can be found at driftcapital.com.

