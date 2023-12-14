IBSA and Her Skipper Alberto Bona Win the 2023 Class40 Championship

LUGANO, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alberto Bona and IBSA enter the Class40 “hall of fame” – the category of ocean-going skippers and boats that participate in the most important transoceanic regattas – topping with a brilliant first place the ranking which takes into account the most demanding races of the season.

The Class40 title is much coveted and fought for: over the years, the trophy has been won by some of the leading ocean sailors, and is a milestone in the successful sailors’ prize record. In the 2023 season, the victory of Bona and the Class40 IBSA is destined to be memorable, also because it includes the still unbeaten 24-hour speed record, which he achieved last June 29, during the regatta Les Sable-Horta-Les Sable: 430.47 miles covered in a single day. These significant results were obtained just 16 months after the start of the project that brought IBSA into the world of sailing.

“We achieved our first goal of the season,” commented Alberto, “and I am excited, because, with perseverance and determination, we accomplished a feat that only two years ago was only an ambition, a dream; and I attained this result in my debut year as skipper in the Class40. This victory speaks of sporting performance, planning ability, joint team work, and trust on the part of our sponsor, IBSA. This victory has many meanings, related to the values that we carry forward together with IBSA: courage, commitment, perseverance and the will to create a winning enterprise.”

Great satisfaction for IBSA, the sponsor of the project, which celebrates the most coveted step on the podium: “As a partner of this project,” remarked Giorgio Pisani, Vice President IBSA Group and Project Leader of Sailing into the Future. Together, “we are very happy with this result, which places the Class40 IBSA at the top of the rankings for the entire season. We entered the world of sailing less than 2 years ago, we celebrated four important podiums in the course of 2023, and today we achieved a victory that rewards long-term planning and work, all in line with the way of thinking and working of a corporation like IBSA. Alberto has grown a lot in these two years: he achieved excellent results, and led us to share his passion for sailing, which has also been expressed in other important projects, such as those dedicated to inclusive sailing.”

Thanks to two prestigious victories (the RORC Caribbean 600 and the Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables), a third place in the two transatlantic races (the Défi Atlantique and the Transat Jacques Vabre, which ended at the end of November), and the sixth place in the Normandy Channel Race, Alberto and the Class40 IBSA lead the ranking; after Giovanni Soldini, Bona is the second sailor of Italian nationality to reach the first place, within an international project that unites Switzerland, France and Italy.