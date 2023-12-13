Connection Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Renewal

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has secured a renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. The Azure Expert MSP recognition is awarded to Microsoft partners who complete an intensive auditing process, demonstrate robust technical capabilities, and offer proactive and reactive customer support across Azure environments.

As an Azure Expert MSP, Connection delivers unique value to customers by ensuring high availability and redundancy for workload operations through continuous proactive monitoring of cloud estates, enhancing cloud security, providing 24x7 incident management, and identifying cost optimization opportunities. Since receiving its initial recognition in 2021, Connection has significantly grown its Azure managed services revenue.

Dave Hall, GM and SVP Technology Solutions and Services at Connection said, “The team is very excited to secure our Microsoft Azure Expert MSP renewal and continue our work building out and supporting cloud strategies that enable greater choice, flexibility, and security for our customers. We are laser focused on helping to calm the confusion around cloud and multi-cloud solutions—a role that aligns seamlessly with our expertise, capabilities, and resources as an Azure Expert MSP. Everything we do is centered around the customer, and earning this status reinforces that commitment and highlights our ability to provide the highest level of quality and service with a robust hyperscale cloud solution set. Connection will continue to deliver the cutting-edge cloud solutions, services, and guidance our customers require to make smarter cloud investments and move their businesses forward with confidence.”

Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences at Microsoft said, “Partners play a central role in Microsoft’s vision to support companies in their digital transformation projects. Connection has invested in building deep Microsoft Azure knowledge and services and we are pleased to recognize it as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider for the third year.”

Connection is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with the following Microsoft Designations, Specializations, and Capabilities:

Designations

Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Solutions Partner for Modern Work

Solutions Partner for Security

Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Specializations

Teamwork Deployment

Identity and Access Management

Threat Protection

Infra and Database Migration

Capabilities

Microsoft Cloud Services Partner

Microsoft FastTrack Ready Partner

Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Ready

Microsoft Multi-Party Private Offer Selling Partner

Microsoft Authorized Surface Provider

Microsoft Authorized Education Partner

Microsoft Delivery Service Partner

Microsoft Open Value, Charity, and Academic Volume Licensing Programs with Service and Support for Microsoft

Enterprise Agreements and Microsoft Products and Services Agreement

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

