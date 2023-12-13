Brenmiller’s bGen™ Selected as Preferred Solution for Spain-Based Cadiz Project Designed to Produce 29,000 Tons of Green e-Methanol Annually

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BNRG), a global leader in thermal energy storage (“TES”), today announced it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with SolWinHy Cádiz S.L, a special purpose company jointly owned by two European developers of green energy projects, Green Enesys Group and Viridi RE, to develop new-build hydrogen and e-methanol projects. Brenmiller’s bGen is to provide clean steam production and energy storage for SolWinHy Cadiz in Arcos de la Frontera, Spain (the “SolWinHy Project”).

This agreement follows a previously executed non-binding memorandum of understanding in September 2022 which outlined plans to mutually conduct feasibility studies for integration of bGen into several new-build green hydrogen and e-methanol production facilities planned to be constructed in Europe. The SolWinHy Project’s aim is to contribute to the decarbonization of the European Union’s industrial, power generation and transportation sectors.

Green e-methanol, a clean energy source, is produced from hydrogen that is sourced from renewable electricity and captured biogenic carbon dioxide. The SolWinHy Project is being designed to produce over 29,000 tons of green e-methanol per year and will incorporate 54 MW of wind and 165 MWp of photovoltaic electricity production disconnected from the electrical grid, generating power exclusively from renewable energy with no impact on Spain’s national grid. The SolWinHy Project is expected to integrate bGen thermal energy storage capabilities with a capacity of at least 55 MWh.

Under the terms of the MOU, Brenmiller and SoWinHy Cadiz S.L will together finalize the front-end engineering and design phase, integrating bGen into the SolWinHy Project, as well other potential new projects, as necessary. A final investment decision for the project is expected by the third quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to see our initial MOU with Green Enesys and Viridi come to fruition with this specific SolWinHy Project that has already completed the key feasibility and proof-of-concept milestones,” stated Brenmiller’s Chairman and CEO, Avi Brenmiller. “Green e-methanol has great potential to replace fossil fuels in heavy carbon emitting industries. We are working diligently with our partners to complete the front-end engineering and design which will move us into the phase where Green Enesys and Viridi will lead the financing of the joint project.”

José Luis Morán, Green Enesys and Viridi’s Integrated Energy Solutions director added, “Brenmiller’s bGen is a proven solution that we trust to produce clean steam 24/7 at demand. We are pleased to partner with Brenmiller's dedicated team of energy experts to build the SolWinHy Project and help the European Union achieve its clean energy goals.”

