Modives Teams With TransUnion to Reinvent Property Rental Screening

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its innovative insurance authentication and monitoring solution launch for residential rental property, this week InsurTech Modives announced its collaboration with global information and insights leader TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to grant further insight into prospective rental residents.

“Our goal is to make insurance authentication and monitoring easy for apartment, condo, and single-family rentals, providing visibility into whether renters insurance is active and adequate,” Modives Chief Executive Officer Frederick Waite said. “Through our collaboration with TransUnion, Modives is providing property managers a completely new and innovative solution to mitigate risk.”

TransUnion’s TruEmpower™ ShareAble solution bolsters Modives’ innovative and industry-leading renters insurance authentication by offering it alongside traditional screening services such as credit, background, eviction, and income reporting.

”TransUnion’s comprehensive dataset, combined with Modives’ solutions, give property managers peace of mind in knowing they have the information they want in order to make renter application decisions, while focused on regulatory compliance,” said Maitri Johnson, vice president of tenant and employment screening at TransUnion.

Modives’ 360° Screening and Authentication solution grants complete transparency in the application process and throughout the term of the lease. Through this reimagination and enhancement of the traditional screening process, Modives delivers a unique perspective for property management professionals to better assess and mitigate risk.

About Modives

Modives makes insurance authentication and monitoring easy during auto and property transactions for life events, reducing time, cost, and risk for its partners, while creating a better customer experience. Through its patent-pending technology, Modives creates an automated, real-time process, verifying that insurance is active and adequate, creating transparency and providing risk mitigation solutions. For more information or for press inquiries, please contact MediaRelations@Modives.com or visit Modives.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business