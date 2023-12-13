Moleaer and the City of Lake Elsinore Launch Restoration Plan for Southern California’s Largest Natural Freshwater Lake

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moleaer, the pioneer and global leader in nanobubble technology, has launched a project with the City of Lake Elsinore to help restore water quality in the largest natural freshwater lake in Southern California.

Lake Elsinore, with 3,300 acres of surface water and a maximum depth of 40 feet, is a terminal lake located at the end of the San Jacinto watershed. With no outflow for the nutrient-rich water, algae blooms have flourished. Over the years, high levels of toxins from algae have made it unsafe for people and pets to go into the water, resulting in numerous lake closures and caution advisories.

This challenge is not unique to Lake Elsinore. The treatment and prevention of harmful algae blooms (HABs) in lakes, ponds and reservoirs has totaled more than $1 billion in the U.S. since 2010i. The introduction of nanobubbles, which are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, non-buoyant and possess a charged surface, in an algae-filled body of water helps disturb compacted sediment layers and break down organic contaminants on an ongoing basis without the use of harsh chemicals.

“Nanobubble technology is unlike any other surface water treatment previously used in Lake Elsinore because it addresses the root cause of the lake’s problems,” said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. “Nanobubbles are extremely efficient at transferring oxygen into the water, which decreases the amount of phosphorus released from bottom of the lake and reduces harmful algae blooms. We’re excited to work with the City of Lake Elsinore to improve the quality of this historic and vital lake in Southern California.”

Moleaer will install two custom-built nanobubble generators on a floating barge in the lake. The two Titan Series NB6 generators will treat 2,400 gallons of water per minute, and the innovative barge installation will enable the equipment to reach the greatest depths of the lake without the need for a complex piping system. The nanobubble installation is a critical component of the city's comprehensive Lake Management Plan to renew and restore the ecological balance of Lake Elsinore. The Roadmap to a Renewed and Restored Lake Elsinore initiative includes three applications – peroxide-based algaecide, lanthanum-based water treatment and nanobubble technology – working in concert to eliminate HABs in Southern California’s largest natural freshwater lake.

“This transformative project is a testament to our dedication to creating progressive and sustainable change for the betterment of the Lake Elsinore community,” said Mayor Steve Manos. “Moleaer’s innovative technology is helping us take a significant step forward in our commitment to revitalize and preserve the natural beauty of Lake Elsinore for generations to come. We look forward to working with them on this endeavor, which we believe ultimately will be a showcase for effectively treating algae-impaired lakes across the U.S.”

The City of Lake Elsinore will host a press conference and media event at Launch Pointe Recreation Destination & RV Park on December 15, 2023 at 10 am PT. Mayor Steve Manos, members of the City Council, Moleaer CEO Nick Dyner, and other officials are scheduled to speak about the importance of restoring Lake Elsinore for the community and future generations and discuss the science of nanobubble technology. Members of the media will be able to view the nanobubble generators and participate in a brief boat tour of Lake Elsinore.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the global leader in nanobubble technology with a mission to do more using less water. By deploying the power of nanobubbles, the company enhances and improves the performance and productivity of many of the world’s most critical industrial processes. Its proprietary nanobubble technology unlocks the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empowers businesses to manage water more effectively and efficiently, and restores aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Moleaer has deployed more than 2,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 55 countries. The generators inject nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― that supersaturate the water with oxygen or other gases, form mild oxidants for disinfection, and increase water’s ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the industry at >85% and is a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production through better plant health and heat tolerance, reduce the use of chemicals across water-based industrial processes including the food value chain, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery.

For more information: http://www.moleaer.com

_______________

i https://www.ewg.org/research/high-cost-of-algae-blooms