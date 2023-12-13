Rapid Medical™ Announces Japanese Approval and Exclusive Partnership With Kaneka for TIGERTRIEVER–The World’s Only Adjustable Thrombectomy Device

YOKNEAM, Israel & SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Medical™, a leading developer of advanced neurovascular devices, announced Japanese approval for its TIGERTRIEVER revascularization device. With Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) approval, TIGERTRIEVER serves as the first device to offer individualized solutions for mechanical thrombectomy.

TIGERTRIEVER technology is inspired by advancements in aerospace engineering and transforms thrombectomy procedures from a passive to an active approach. Compared to traditional stent retrievers, TIGERTRIEVER offers user control–this is of particular importance in Japan and other Asian countries with a high prevalence of underlying intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD). The device can be expanded and reduced on demand, activating clot integration and potentially reducing the risk of vessel perforation or damage during device retrieval.

“Japan now has access to a single tool that adjusts specifically to the patient’s anatomy for high first pass success,” states Eitan Havis, President, International at Rapid Medical. “It has been a much-needed endeavor to introduce patient-specific stroke procedures to Japan and other Asian countries like China since there is no room for compromise with the brain.”

A published clinical study demonstrated superiority to conventional stent retrievers. The results of the TIGER multicenter trial presented 3 statistically significant improvements–in restoring blood flow to the brain, good clinical outcomes, and reducing emboli to new territory–compared to an average from six pivotal stent retriever trials.1 Additionally, the TIGER trial showed fast procedure times, on par with aspiration alone2, driven by a very high first-pass success rate. A subgroup analysis maintained these excellent results even in challenging stenotic ICAD patients.3

About Rapid Medical

Kaneka Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has exclusive distribution rights with Rapid Medical in the country. Rapid Medical expands what’s possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER™ 13, 17 and 21, COMANECI™ and COLUMBUS™/DRIVEWIRE are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL is also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

___________________________

1 Gupta, Rishi et al. “New Class of Radially Adjustable Stentrievers for Acute Ischemic Stroke: Primary Results of the Multicenter TIGER Trial.” Stroke vol. 52,5 (2021): 1534-1544. doi:10.1161/STROKEAHA.121.034436

2 Turk, Aquilla S 3rd et al. “Aspiration thrombectomy versus stent retriever thrombectomy as first-line approach for large vessel occlusion (COMPASS): a multicentre, randomised, open label, blinded outcome, non-inferiority trial.” Lancet (London, England) vol. 393,10175 (2019): 998-1008. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(19)30297-1

3 Ojeda DJ, Ghannam M, Sanchez S, et al. Tigertriever in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke with underlying intracranial atherosclerotic disease [published online ahead of print, 2023 Sep 30]. J Neurointerv Surg. 2023;jnis-2023-020796. doi:10.1136/jnis-2023-020796