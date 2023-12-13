Wild Planet Donates $1.1 Million in Food for 710,000 Meals in 2023 to Support Nationwide Hunger Relief & Accessibility to Nutritious Food

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wild Planet, pioneer of sustainably caught canned seafood, today announced it has donated $1.1 million in food (the equivalent of 710,000 meals) in 2023 to aid sites across the U.S. As part of its donation efforts for the full year, Wild Planet is partnering with Feed the Hungry this holiday season to provide its nourishing canned seafood options to communities facing economic hardships and food insecurity, making a positive impact on the health of people and the planet with one nutrient-rich meal at a time.

More than 44 million people in the United States are food insecure, with inflation and the rising cost of groceries leaving many without access to nutritious options1. Wild Planet is committed to doing its part on and off land by helping those who need it most, providing sustainable, high-quality seafood options that keep our oceans wild. In its partnership with Feed the Hungry this month, Wild Planet is donating $797,000 in food (the equivalent of 439,000 meals), which brings the brand’s 2023 donation total to $1.1 million (the equivalent of 710,000 meals). This December donation consists mainly of Wild Planet’s Wild Sockeye Salmon with Skin & Bones, a calcium-packed option that is rich in vitamin D, protein, and EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids. Donations will be delivered to various locations across the country, including:

“ At Feed the Hungry, we’re dedicated to feeding the poor and hungry around the world so that they may find comfort in having a nourishing meal that they may otherwise not have access to,” said Dave Flowers, Gift in Kind Officer at Feed the Hungry. “ We are extremely fortunate to be partnering with Wild Planet this holiday season to bring wholesome, high-protein options and a little bit of cheer to those who need it most.”

Wild Planet’s delicious products are always sustainably caught. The brand uses selective harvesting methods that target just one species at a time to help eliminate bycatch (species unintentionally caught in the process of fishing a targeted catch). Whether that means catching tuna without nets and only using a pole & line, or sourcing from well-managed and highly respected fisheries for salmon and mackerel, sustainability begins and ends with selectivity, diligence, and care. The future of our oceans is greatly affected by responsible fishing, which is why Wild Planet partners with small-scale fishermen and fishing families who share their mission in respecting the planet by only taking what it can give and wasting nothing.

“ Transforming fishing into a force for good is a cornerstone of Wild Planet’s mission and purpose, especially when it comes to ensuring seafood is not wasted and can be enjoyed for future generations to come,” said Heather Scott, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Wild Planet. “ Adding to our donation efforts from the rest of the year, it is our privilege to join forces with Feed the Hungry to make our protein-packed, sustainably-caught, canned seafood options accessible to people struggling with food insecurity across the country.”

