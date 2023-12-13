Hypori Strengthens Partnership with AWS: Completes Foundational Technical Review and Achieves Public Sector Partner Program Designation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hypori, a cybersecurity Software as a Service (SaaS) provider enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability and zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data through a secure virtual mobile infrastructure, today announces it has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), achieved “validated” status on the AWS Partner Network (APN), and joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP). The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms. These exciting achievements enable Hypori to deliver software through and alongside AWS.

Having recently been granted provisional authorization at Impact Levels 4 and 5 by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), acceptance in the AWS APN as an AWS PS Partner further demonstrates Hypori’s technical proficiency and commitment to delivering to customers in the Public Sector including both government agencies and members of the defense industrial base (DIB).

“Hypori is committed to delivering unparalleled value to our customers. By becoming an AWS Public Sector Partner and bolstering our relationship with AWS, we can continue to enable customers using Hypori Halo in an established, reliable, secure, scalable, easy-to-use cloud environment. The robust controls provided by AWS ensure compliance and regulatory adherence while also supporting user privacy and security,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “This partnership validation reinforces Hypori's dedication to empowering companies to achieve their technology goals through the agility, service diversity, and innovative pace offered by AWS. Our mission remains steadfast in providing innovative solutions that elevate our customers' cybersecurity posture."

The AWS Public Sector Partner Program further recognizes partners with cloud-based solutions and expertise in the areas of government, intelligence, DIB, and federal healthcare. These highly regulated markets benefit greatly from Hypori Halo’s ability to free them from liability and security risks with 100% separation of data while preserving privacy for the end-user. From commercial IP to national security level intel, Hypori protects customer data from every type of threat with zero data at rest.

For more information about Hypori and AWS, find Hypori in the AWS Partner Solution Finder or in the AWS marketplace.

About Hypori

Hypori is a SaaS company delivering zero-trust access to enterprise apps and data through its product, Hypori Halo, a separate, secure virtual device accessible from any smartphone or tablet. Hypori Halo, as a virtual BYOD solution, frees regulated organizations from liability and reduces security risks with no data at rest, no data in transit, and 100% separation of corporate and personal data preserving end-user privacy. Hypori Halo, a HIPAA-compliant product, is currently renewing its NIAP Common Criteria and NSA Commercial Solution for Classified (CSfC) certifications. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Reston, VA, with a technology hub in Austin, TX.