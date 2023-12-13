Bluefin Announces a Global Agreement with Scheidt & Bachmann to Deliver Validated P2PE Security for their Fare Collection Systems

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced a global agreement with Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems GmbH, a leading provider of system solutions that make using public transport easy.

Scheidt & Bachmann has integrated the Bluefin PCI P2PE solution based on Decryptx® as an option into its payment processing software platform which allows Scheidt & Bachmann to offer PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions directly to their clients.

Scheidt & Bachmann have upgraded more than 3,800 ticket vending machines with P2PE protected payment devices throughout the UK and Ireland for their national rail services. The ticket vending machines are mission-critical infrastructure for the UK and Ireland’s transport network, providing ticketing services for most of the largest operators including Govia Thameslink Railway, Great Western Railway, Transport for Wales, Nexus, Transport for Greater Manchester, Scotrail and both operators LUAS and Irish Rail in Ireland.

Additional projects with Bluefin are underway for Unattended ticket vending across North America. The solution is fully integrated with the Scheidt & Bachmann payment host and seamlessly reaches multiple acquirers in the markets.

“The collaboration among the teams from both organizations was outstanding as we were successful in meeting timelines for migration,” said Andreas Räschmeier, CEO of Scheidt & Bachmann Fare Collection Systems GmbH. “The expertise and strong dedication of everyone involved made it possible.”

“This agreement is a significant milestone for Bluefin as we extend our PCI-validated P2PE solutions globally,” said John Perry, Chief Executive Officer of Bluefin. “Securing payment and sensitive data is the highest priority in an expanding global market that truly needs protection now more than ever.”

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.

About Scheidt & Bachmann

Scheidt & Bachmann provides innovative solutions for a mobile world that shape signalling systems, parking solutions, fuel retail solutions and fare collection systems worldwide.

Scheidt & Bachmann’s Fare Collection Systems division is a leading provider of system solutions that make using public transportation easy. In partnership with transport operators around the world, we are committed to making travel as pleasant and stress-free as possible for passengers. We combine the innovative products and services of our brand FareGo with the unique expertise of our international team. The result is reliable, intuitive, and forward-looking fare collection systems that help make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone.