Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Extend Collaboration to Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul in the Cloud

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Dassault Aviation has extended its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on a sovereign cloud to optimize the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its fleet of Rafale aircraft for the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

The platform’s powerful data science and collaboration capabilities enable Dassault Aviation to anticipate MRO issues, optimize maintenance operations and maximize fleet availability by leveraging massive amounts of data related to the design, manufacturing, support, and the flight/maintenance logbooks of each aircraft.

When in service, each Rafale behaves differently and needs specific maintenance operations according to the events occurring throughout its operational life. Efficient MRO requires an integrated solution to analyze the complex data generated from various information systems in different formats while the aircraft is in use.

Dassault Systèmes’ “Keep them Operating” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Dassault Aviation with a fully integrated digital platform and a data-driven model to collect the most valuable data, continuously feed it into an aircraft’s virtual twin throughout all phases of its life cycle, and identify the actions required to support its operational maintenance processes.

“With Dassault Systèmes, we are aligned on the fact that data is at the core of the ability to transform the processes that impact fleet availability. The challenge is to leverage any type of data and act on it, while creating new ways of collaborating with everyone involved in these processes. Virtual twin experiences on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enable us to understand data and use it to model not only the equipment, the assets and the fleet, but also the entire support system required to operate aircraft under any conditions and at the highest performance level,” said Bruno Chevalier, Senior Executive Vice President, Military Customer Support, Dassault Aviation.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and NETVIBES applications, Dassault Aviation’s maintenance engineers and technicians can anticipate issues before they occur, and quickly devise appropriate maintenance schedules, parts replacements and MRO processes to meet objectives. Stakeholders can make collaborative, informed decisions about predictive maintenance, pilot support and ground assistance solutions that improve spare part supply chain resilience and optimize inventory.

“With each program, Dassault Aviation benefits from the depth of capabilities that our cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers. By combining the collaboration, data science and virtual twin capabilities of the platform, they can predict how each aircraft will specifically behave and therefore execute more efficient maintenance. This means more availability and increased innovation for the development of new aircraft,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

Read the full customer story: https://www.3ds.com/insights/customer-stories/dassault-aviation-maximizes-fleet-availability

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for Aerospace and Defense: https://www.3ds.com/industries/aerospace-defense/aerospace-defense-solutions

Dassault Systèmes’ NETVIBES applications: https://www.3ds.com/products/netvibes

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

