InvesTex Credit Union Partners with Bankjoy to Enhance the Digital Banking Experience for Members

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvesTex Credit Union has partnered with leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy to provide a world-class online and mobile banking experience for its members.

Since 1952, InvesTex Credit Union, formerly known as Aldine Teachers Credit Union, has been dedicated to providing the highest quality service for its members while maintaining a solid financial foundation. InvesTex Credit Union strives to develop lasting relationships that support members’ quality of life and overall financial well-being. As a result of the credit union’s unwavering focus on its members, InvesTex has grown significantly over the years and today, manages over $250 million in assets.

Through the partnership with Bankjoy, InvesTex will further its mission of delivering world-class service as its membership continues to grow. The credit union’s members will now have access to Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes a robust suite of mobile and online banking features, integrated loan applications, and other advanced functionalities, such as online account opening. With Bankjoy, InvesTex Credit Union will be equipped to offer an intuitive digital banking experience with all the features today’s members expect.

Bankjoy’s platform will integrate directly with InvesTex’s core processing system, Corelation KeyStone. Bankjoy’s platform is seamlessly integrated with the KeyStone core system and designed with the end-user in mind, resulting in a consistent, secure, and intuitive UX for InvesTex’s members, across all digital channels. Bankjoy is the first official Corelation Certified Partner, which makes it fast and easy for credit unions using Corelation for core processing to roll out Bankjoy’s award-winning digital banking suite.

“Since the beginning, InvesTex Credit Union has remained focused on our members and helping them thrive financially. While our focus on our members has not changed since we were founded over 70 years ago, the technologies we use to engage them has evolved over the years,” said Keith Kearney, president and CEO of InvesTex Credit Union. “Our partnership with Bankjoy will give us the modern digital tools we need to continue impressing our members and exceeding their expectations with the highest quality service.”

“By 2025, the number of digital banking users is projected to surpass 216 million and many of these users will access their banking at least once per month or more, according to recent data,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “As more consumers increasingly rely on mobile banking apps for their financial needs, credit unions must keep up technologically to keep members satisfied. InvesTex Credit Union is getting ahead of the curve and the team at Bankjoy is proud to support such a reputable institution in its digital transformation efforts.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is backed by Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and CheckAlt. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.