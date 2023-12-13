FIBA strategic partnership with Genius Sports to deliver next-gen AI-powered technology for Leagues and National Federations through 2035

LONDON & MIES, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBA, the world governing body of basketball, has expanded its long-term partnership with Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) to deliver its revolutionary computer vision technology and AI-powered capabilities to Leagues and National Federations around the world from 2025 to 2035.

This new technology will transform the entire data and video ecosystem of international basketball, providing a unified, connected solution to automate and synchronise the collection of live game statistics and video production with advanced player tracking. Genius Sports’ optical system has been trained to read and understand live game plays and predict outcomes in real-time, turning raw live data and video into valuable, actionable game insights.

For the first time ever, Leagues and National Federations will have access to an AI-powered automated player tracking system. This advanced technology will also provide users access to a suite of cutting-edge coaching tools and analytics, automated officiating, and broadcast augmentation tools.

Since 2004, Genius Sports and FIBA have provided over 200 Leagues and National Federations worldwide with both FIBA LiveStats and FIBA Organizer, helping to collect official play-by-play statistics and drive digital transformation at all levels. To date, FIBA LiveStats has captured full box score data from over a million basketball games as both products continue their availability to the FIBA Family.

Also, under the terms of the new agreement, Genius Sports has been selected as FIBA’s Official Data & Video Capture and Production Partner as well as the governing body’s Official Innovation & Technology Services Partner from 2025 for a 10-year term.

“For almost 20 years, FIBA and Genius Sports have joined forces in developing the most innovative tools for Leagues and National Federations across all levels of basketball,” said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis. “Through this automated solution, our objective is to assist National Federations and Leagues to increase their reach and revenue and at the same time, reduce costs. We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Genius Sports to achieve this goal and equip the FIBA Family with first access to this cutting-edge technology in basketball.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our landmark partnership with FIBA, equipping Leagues and National Federations with state-of-the-art technology to transform how their fans, coaches, officials, broadcasters and sponsors interact with live data and video,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “Powered by our unique AI-driven system, Leagues and National Federations at all levels of basketball will be able to automate data and video collection and utilise the highest quality player and team tracking data.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organisations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For further information about FIBA, visit fiba.basketball or follow FIBA on facebook.com/fiba, twitter.com/fiba, instagram.com/fiba and youtube.com/fiba.