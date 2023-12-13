ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the successful implementation of Manhattan SCALETM Warehouse Management System at Travis Association for the Blind, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing jobs and career training to deaf and visually impaired workers. Implemented in a cloud environment, Manhattan SCALE not only optimizes warehouse operations in Travis’ three Austin, Texas facilities, but also provides an extensible platform that incorporates the assistive devices and technologies needed by the organization’s workforce. Manhattan SCALE Warehouse Management System’s user-friendly design and ability to integrate with assistive technologies have not only streamlined warehouse operations but have also empowered individuals with disabilities to achieve new levels of productivity.

As a provider of integrated logistics solutions primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, this facility operates on an impressive scale; employing 170 blind and 21 deaf and blind workers in its 402-person workforce. With warehouse space spanning over 900,000 square feet, it efficiently handles a multitude of tasks daily. Processing thousands of orders on a regular basis, the center receives an average of twenty truckloads of new merchandise each day. Shipping over 500,000 orders annually to a number of destinations, the facility reaches over 10,300 worldwide.

Manhattan SCALE plays a pivotal role in Travis Association’s mission dedicated to empowering visually disabled individuals by providing them with employment opportunities and equipping them with valuable skills. These individuals not only work diligently and make valuable contributions but also gain invaluable experience with the industry's leading warehouse management solution. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including voice picking devices and mobile devices with screen reading and magnification capabilities, the solution creates a well-oiled and well-run distribution operation. The collaboration also integrates assistive technology software for the visually impaired, such as the JAWS screen reader and ZoomText – empowering blind workers to excel in their roles and accelerate their career development.

Raelene Gomes, IT service delivery manager at Travis Association’s technology partner, Okin Process, said, "The training and technology provided by Manhattan Associates has transformed our visually impaired employees into a highly skilled workforce. We have witnessed tremendous growth and career opportunities for our employees, with 15 individuals securing employment outside of Travis Association for the Blind based on the training they received here."

“We are proud to have played a role in Travis Association for the Blind's mission to empower its workforce and bridge the employment gap for deaf and visually impaired employees,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, professional services, at Manhattan Associates. "The seamless implementation of Manhattan SCALE demonstrates our dedication to leveraging innovative technology to enable unprecedented levels of accessibility and performance."

ABOUT TRAVIS ASSOCIATION FOR THE BLIND

Travis Association for the Blind (aka Austin Lighthouse), headquartered in Austin, Texas, has been serving the needs of the blind and visually impaired community of Travis County and surrounding areas since 1934. The Lighthouse’s mission is to enhance the opportunities for economic and personal independence of people who are blind or visually impaired by creating, sustaining and improving employment. A 501(c3) nonprofit organization, the Lighthouse does this in several different settings, including warehousing / distribution facilities, manufacturing and repair facilities, assembly operations, bottling operations, custodial, retail and vending operations. By leveraging technology and automation, the Lighthouse employs over 240 people who are legally blind to make the products and provide the services required by their customers. The Lighthouse also works with area business and community partners to assist with developing vocational and independent living skills.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.