Zip and Google Pay Team Up, Providing Customers and Merchants with Flexible Payment Options at Checkout

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip Co. (ASX: ZIP) today announced a collaboration with Google Pay that will enable merchants in the U.S. who accept Google Pay online to integrate the innovative Zip Pay-In-4* service, issued by WebBank. This integration, scheduled for a pilot launch in January 2024, comes as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) adoption is on the rise, offering consumers enhanced flexibility in their payment choices at checkout.

Zip products stand out as modern and convenient payment solutions, proven to boost checkout conversion rates and increase average cart sizes for merchants. This new feature, coming soon to select merchant Android apps that offer Google Pay for checkout or when shopping on select merchant sites from an Android device, will be available to merchants at no additional integration.

Recent research by Zip has highlighted the growing relevance of BNPL services in consumer spending. Approximately 41% of Americans¹ report that BNPL options have enabled them to manage holiday expenses more effectively. Additionally, 47% of BNPL users¹ find this payment method particularly appealing due to its purchase-splitting feature.

“ Consumers are increasingly seeking flexibility at checkout, while merchants are looking for innovative ways to boost sales and enhance customer loyalty,” said Zip Co-founder and U.S. CEO Larry Diamond. “ With Zip available in the Google Pay checkout experience, we are bridging a gap and providing a flexible credit product for the many consumers overlooked by traditional credit products. By offering Zip payment solutions through Google Pay, we're empowering consumers with more choices while providing merchants with a powerful tool to increase conversion rates and build lasting customer relationships. It's a win-win scenario where convenience meets commerce, fostering a more dynamic and responsive shopping experience.”

This collaboration meets the evolving needs of consumers and merchants alike. As flexible payment options continue to gain traction, BNPL has emerged as a crucial financial management tool for consumers, but also a proven way for merchants to increase order value, attract new customers, and foster customer loyalty.

“ We are always looking for ways to give people a more helpful checkout experience when shopping on Google,” said Drew Olson, Senior Director, Google Pay. “ By teaming up with BNPL providers like Zip, we are able to give Google Pay users another payment option when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive their growth.”

During the pilot phase, when shoppers tap the Google Pay online checkout button on select merchant's Android apps, the customer will see a promotional banner within Google's home screen letting them know that the Zip BNPL option is available. If the user taps on this banner or selects to change their form of payment, they’ll see a list of BNPL providers along with more details on their product offering. If the user chooses Zip, they can learn more about the terms and conditions and then go through a few steps to complete the purchase. Once approved, customers can conveniently spread out their payments for purchases over $35.

Zip was established to disrupt the traditional credit card industry by offering consumers innovative, accessible, and flexible alternatives designed to foster financial freedom. As a trailblazer in the BNPL space, Zip has consistently been at the forefront of several industry-first market innovations, including the introduction of the Zip 'Pay Anywhere' functionality and the rollout of the inaugural BNPL physical card, designed for offline purchases in physical retail locations.

¹Full findings and methodology from Zip’s 2023 Holiday Spending research conducted in October 2023 are available here.

*For example, for a $335 purchase, you’d make four $85.25 payments every two weeks starting today for a 31.11% annual percentage rate and a total of payments of $341. A $6 installment fee is charged at commencement - you pay $1.50 of this fee as a prepaid finance charge when you make your initial payment today. The remaining $4.50 is included in your future payments. Actual installment fees vary and can range from $0 to $7.50 depending on the purchase price and Zip product used. Actual amount of fee for your purchase will be reflected in checkout. Estimation of installment payment and annual percentage rate excludes potential tax and shipping costs. Zip Pay Anywhere and Zip Checkout financing through Zip issued by WebBank, except for Zip-originated loans in CO, NV, MA, and MD. All loans are subject to credit approval.