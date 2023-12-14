Fujirebio and Sysmex Sign Agreement for the Supply of Reagent Raw Materials in the Field of Immunoassay

TOKYO & KOBE, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (President & CEO: Goki Ishikawa) and Sysmex Corporation (President: Kaoru Asano) today announced that they have signed an agreement for the mutual supply of reagent raw materials owned by both companies (“the Agreement”). The Agreement is based on a basic agreement on business collaboration in the field of immunoassay*1 which the two companies signed in October 2023.

In October 2023, Fujirebio and Sysmex entered into a basic agreement on business collaboration in the field of immunoassay, in a bid to promote cooperation to accelerate their global expansion, and to contribute to the development and advancement of immunoassay. To promote specific initiatives, in November 2023, the two companies signed a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) agreement*2 related to dedicated reagents for the HISCL™-Series automated immunoassay system, involving the development of reagents for cerebral-spinal fluid-based and blood-based testing in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Fujirebio and Sysmex will mutually supply a wide range of reagent materials owned by each company, mainly antigens and antibodies, which are the main raw materials of immunoassay reagents. This will enable the CDMO to accelerate reagent development, reduce costs, and maximize the value of raw material assets, as well as build a stable supply system for future global demand growth and prepare for raw material procurement risk in the event of an emergency.

By strengthening cooperation in the area of reagent materials, the two companies will promote the mutual utilization of each company’s high-quality reagent materials, and will further work together in the future with a view to developing new parameters and new technologies.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is global R&D-driven company constantly developing new in vitro diagnostics testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care.

Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms.

For more information about Fujirebio, please visit www.fujirebio.com.

About Sysmex Corporation

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics. Since its foundation in 1968, Sysmex has focused on diagnostics as the core of its business, and today, it supports the health of people in over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Sysmex continues to innovate in diagnostics, and to collaboratively create unique values in the areas of personalized medicine and novel treatments, under its long-term vision of "Together for a better healthcare journey." To realize this vision, Sysmex identifies and verifies prioritized Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and materiality (priority issues), thereby maintaining its growth as a company that generates both social and economic value. Through its unique technology, solutions, and co-creation with various partners, Sysmex delivers new value and addresses the universal desire of people to live longer and healthier lives. For more information about Sysmex, please visit www.sysmex.co.jp/en/.