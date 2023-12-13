GE Appliances Reinvents the Way Consumers Discover Recipes, Shop and Cook With New Integration for Smart Ranges and Wall Ovens in Collaboration With Kroger

The touchscreen on the appliance will showcase a rotating selection of recipes from Kroger and other strategic consumer packaged goods partners including King Arthur Baking. If a recipe captures their attention, users can click to view the list of ingredients and instructions. One more touch will add all the necessary ingredients to their Kroger Family of Companies cart. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances, a Haier company, is proud to announce its latest feature for select WiFi connected wall ovens and ranges in collaboration with Kroger, a leading U.S. retailer. The update brings culinary creativity and convenience to the kitchen, offering a new way to discover recipes, shop for ingredients, and cook.

" Kroger's technology-driven approach to creating convenient and seamless shopping experiences for its customers aligns with our vision to support our consumers throughout the meal preparation process," said Viren Shah, Chief Digital Officer at GE Appliances. " We are thrilled to collaborate with Kroger and use our combined expertise in the food ecosystem to deliver experiences and features that truly resonate with consumers."

With this update, over 150,000 consumers with select GE Profile™, CAFÉ™, and Monogram™ wall ovens and slide-in ranges can now enjoy seasonal culinary inspiration directly from their appliance's LCD screen. The touchscreen on the appliance will showcase a rotating selection of recipes from Kroger and other strategic consumer packaged goods partners including King Arthur Baking, tempting users with seasonal mouthwatering options. The recipes even direct consumers to precision cooking modes that can help improve the cooking results of the recipe. From convenient meals like Rotisserie Chicken Oven Tacos and Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Sausage, to crowd-pleasing holiday dishes such as Apple Spinach Pork Loin and Savory Bread Pudding Casserole, there's something for everyone. And just in time for the holiday baking season, are recipes for King Arthur's Giant Cinnamon Roll and Spiced Hot Cocoa Cookies with Marshmallow Middles.

If a recipe captures their attention, users can click to view the list of ingredients and instructions. One more touch will add all the necessary ingredients to their Kroger Family of Companies cart. A simple QR code scan will guide owners to link their Kroger account the first time they use the feature. Here is a video that walks through the new features.

" Our goal is to make cooking an easy and enjoyable experience for our consumers," said Shawn Stover, Vice President of SmartHome and Energy Solutions at GE Appliances. " By bringing inspiration to people's fingertips, combining that with precision cooking modes and easy ordering of ingredients, we aim to expand their cooking confidence, help reduce food waste and create a seamless cooking journey. The combination of our innovative hardware, over-the-air updatable software, WiFi capabilities, and cloud-based infrastructure allows us to deliver appliances with superior craftsmanship while fostering an ever-expanding ecosystem of partnerships committed to enhancing life at home."

This feature is another meaningful step in GE Appliances’ journey to make cooking at home easy and enjoyable. Earlier this year, the company introduced Flavorly™ AI powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI platform, Vertex AI. The feature is available via GE Appliances’ SmartHQ consumer app and offers consumers the ability to generate custom recipes based on the ingredients available in their kitchen. Consumers can simply select a recipe category and type of cuisine, then input available ingredients, and include any dietary preferences. They will receive tailored recipes with ingredients, instructions, and even photos.

