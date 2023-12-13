Saint-Gobain Invests in ION Storage Systems

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOVA by Saint-Gobain recently invested in ION Storage Systems to expand the relationship between Saint-Gobain Ceramics and ION as they work together on bringing an innovative approach for battery technologies. ION provides battery solutions for applications used in defense, aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage.

This investment is key in NOVA by Saint-Gobain’s strategy of seeking startups providing innovative solutions for our focused industries,” said Basma Kharrat, Vice-President, External Venturing, Saint-Gobain. “The opportunity of partnering with ION Storage will enable our teams to support the continued growth of this promising startup, while bringing insights and expertise on battery applications to our Ceramics businesses.”

“We believe that electrification is one of the critical grand challenges in the global transformation needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Nicolas Miegeville, CEO of Saint-Gobain Ceramics. “Working with the Ion Storage team on solid-state lithium metal batteries is an exciting initiative to engineer a better, safer and greener world.”

“The world is rapidly evolving towards a more resilient, mobile and electrified economy. The backbone of this movement are the batteries that will power it and, until now, battery technologies simply haven’t been up to the moment,” said Ricky Hanna, CEO of ION Storage Systems. “ION envisions a world where technologies reliant on batteries are not limited by the form factor of those solutions; instead realizing the true potential of next generation, solid-state battery technology. We’re not content with the status quo, and are built to break conventions. We know we have found a like-minded partner in Saint-Gobain to help us drive a revolutionary step-change in the chemistry, architecture and manufacture of batteries.”

About Saint-Gobain Ceramics

Saint-Gobain is the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Within its High Performance solutions division, the Saint-Gobain Ceramics BU is a global innovator in the world of technical ceramics and aims at engineering a better, safer and greener world.

Our commitment to reach this ambitious objective is guided by our shared purpose “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

About ION Storage Systems, Inc.

ION offers a uniquely adaptable solid-state battery solution for a variety of applications including defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. The product of a materials-science-based approach, ION's patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials offering a variable architecture of revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure, built with rapidly scalable manufacturing in mind. ION leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries, promoting circularity and recycling, avoiding the issues and challenges of mining, and refining rare earth metals.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022

168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

