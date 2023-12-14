RealPage Announces Strategic Partnership with Habitat for Humanity International to Build Housing in Local Communities

Impact by the Numbers: RealPage looks to build housing in local communities with new partner, Habitat for Humanity International. (Source: Habitat for Humanity)

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage®, a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Habitat for Humanity® International to help provide affordable, decent and safe places for families to call home. This new partnership reflects a shared belief that a home is more than shelter; it is a foundation to build stability and confidence, a safe place for families to gather, grow and thrive.

“Supporting communities is a long-standing tradition at RealPage. Just like our passion for innovating to support the multifamily industry, giving back to the communities in which we serve is core to RealPage’s DNA,” said Margaret Herndon, RealPage Chief Marketing Officer. “We are honored to partner with Habitat for Humanity to help individuals and families across the world create that special place to call home.”

“At Habitat for Humanity, our vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, but we cannot do that work alone,” said Tolli Love, Chief Development Officer at Habitat for Humanity International. “RealPage’s engagement will enable us to work alongside more families in more communities around the world. I’m excited to see what we build together in 2024 and beyond.”

A Shared Vision: Building Homes & Better Lives

RealPage’s strategic partnership with Habitat stems from a shared vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Its updated philanthropic program, RealPage Cares, seeks to make a tangible, positive impact in an area where RealPage is deeply connected – the housing industry – through both monetary donations and contributions of RealPage employee time. The program will focus on two pillars:

Expanding affordable housing opportunities worldwide

Offering development opportunities to underserved communities

RealPage is kicking off the partnership with at least 14 build projects across the U.S. along with other engagement opportunities in partnership with local Habitat affiliates in India and the Philippines.

Learn more about the RealPage Cares program at realpagecares.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the multifamily industry. By using RealPage solutions for operational excellence in the front office and back office, many leading property owners, operators and investors gain transparency into asset performance with data insights, enhancing experiences with customized tools and improving efficiencies to generate incremental yield. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, RealPage was recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage joined the Thoma Bravo portfolio of market-leading enterprise software firms in 2021 to realize faster growth and innovation in serving more than 24 million rental units from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. RealPage has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ in Colombia, India, the Philippines, the UK and the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.RealPage.com.