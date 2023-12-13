ZNet Technologies Becomes Akamai’s First Distributor for Cloud Computing in India

JAIPUR, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZNet Technologies, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services, today announced its new distribution partnership with Akamai, the cloud company that powers and protects life online. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as ZNet, as part of the Akamai Partner Program, becomes the first official distributor of Akamai cloud computing services in India.

Akamai’s cloud computing services are part of Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer, and threats farther away. These capabilities can help accelerate innovation, giving developers and enterprises the flexibility, support, and trust they need to build, deploy, secure, and scale applications more easily and cost-effectively.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to provide exceptional digital solutions to our partners through which they can provide unparalleled digital experiences to their customers. By integrating Akamai Connected Cloud’s open source and cloud-agnostic solutions into their service offerings, our partners are poised to redefine the digital landscape in India, ensuring unparalleled cost-savings and performance for their clients,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies.

“Moreover, our Akamai cloud computing services’ partners and customers will be able to leverage ZNet’s proprietary RackNap partner/customer dashboard to seamlessly monitor the real-time consumption of Akamai resources. This empowering feature facilitates efficient management of subscriptions, streamlined service renewals, and provides easy access to top-notch customer support. This enhances partner and customer experiences and ensures optimal resource utilization every step of the way," he added.

Through this strategic alliance, ZNet will distribute Akamai cloud computing services to customers via its extensive partner base in India. This partnership is set to transform the digital landscape by providing businesses with:

- Award-winning support

- Predictable pricing with bundled CPU, data transfer, storage, and RAM.

- Ability to manage and scale infrastructure with Cloud Manager, API/CLI, and more.

- Akamai global network for massive scalability.

“Our collaboration with ZNet Technologies marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy in India. ZNet’s deep market penetration and expertise in delivering cloud solutions make it an ideal partner for us. We are confident that together, we will set new benchmarks in delivering customer-centric digital experiences,” said Mitesh Jain, Managing Director and Regional Sales Leader, India & SAARC, Akamai Technologies.

About ZNet Technologies Private Limited

ZNet Technologies Private Limited, established in 2009, provides B2B cloud technology solutions.

As a distributor and strategic partner of various technology brands, such as Gen, Zoho, Acronis, and Plesk, ZNet not only offers these products but also provides managed services with its team of cloud professionals with over 200 certifications. With an in-house cloud service delivery and business automation platform, ZNet automates service delivery and accurately bills for usage based on consumption.

Overall, ZNet Technologies Private Limited is a leading global provider of cloud, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to partners worldwide. Visit www.znetlive.com for more information.