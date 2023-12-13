Pennsylvania Security Leaders Turn to Evolv as Safety Partner

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, is partnering with venues in nearly every state across the U.S. and has seen a steady increase in Pennsylvania venues turning to Evolv’s state-of-the-art Express® system as an important layer in a safety plan.

With Pennsylvania having the 33rd-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., Evolv has noted a 10x increase in the number of visitors screened at Pennsylvania venues since 2022 from stadiums to schools.

“While protecting our guests and ensuring their safety remains our number one priority, we also wanted something that would meet and exceed their expectations,” said Kevin C. Wilkes, Chief Security Officer, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “We believe Evolv gives us the scale to address our requirements into the future.”

“We were very thorough in our investigation and assessed multiple options,” said Salvadore DeAngelis, Vice President of Operations and Security for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Evolv checked all our boxes, but we wanted to ensure that we were making the right decision and conducted pilot testing of Evolv in 2022. It passed with flying colors, and we concluded that we wanted to go live with Evolv on opening day for the 2023 season.”

In addition to the Phillies and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, venues across the state, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Hershey Park, Temple Health and Citizens Bank Park, and as well as other professional sports teams, arenas, schools, entertainment venues and hospitals that call Philadelphia home have leveraged Evolv’s screening solution to bring an added layer of safety that helps create a positive and efficient security experience for people. In just one week in October, Evolv Express systems screened 125,000 people across three professional sporting venues in South Philadelphia.

“Sacrificing safety for experience doesn’t have to be a choice anymore,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “We work very hard to innovate, to listen to our customers, and to bring better solutions to those professionals charged with keeping people safe. Gun violence remains a terrifying epidemic in this country, and we are committed to our mission of helping to make the world safer.”

Evolv’s technology is used by more than 600 customers worldwide, including over 40 major league sports teams, as well as schools, hospitals, iconic venues, arenas, and leading theme parks. Evolv Express has screened more than 1 billion people.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Extend™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.