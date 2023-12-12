Centerbase Relies on Object First’s Ootbi to Reinforce its Data Protection Strategy

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Object First, the maker of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the first backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced that Centerbase, a cloud-based personalized platform that aids in managing and growing law firms, has chosen Ootbi by Object First as their primary backup solution for their Veeam storage. Object First now helps the company eliminate downtime and maintain the integrity of its disaster recovery plan by implementing its immutable backup appliance.

Founded in 2014, Centerbase is the most customizable, cloud-based legal practice management solution that gives mid-sized firms the power to streamline their daily tasks with ease and efficiency. It prides itself on delivering the power of legacy systems with the flexibility of the cloud to modernize law firms without sacrificing functionality. The company understands the importance of reducing downtime after an outage or disaster, meaning they needed to have a strategic recovery plan in place to maintain integrity and avoid disastrous consequences. This, paired with the rising threat of ransomware, influenced Centerbase to seek out a solution that would be able to both mitigate financial damages from attacks and ensure its backups were protected with out-of-the-box immutability.

According to recent Sophos data, it costs companies $1.82 million on average in 2023 to recover from a ransomware attack, not including the actual cost of paying the ransom itself. Knowing the financial ramifications of data loss and downtime, Centerbase faced a critical business challenge in minimizing downtime costs and enhancing data recovery efficiency. Because of this, the company wanted to ensure that when it came to data backup, it would be able to reduce restore time from its immutable cloud repository. This meant finding a solution that could bring down their Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO). Ultimately, Centerbase turned to Object First to solve these problems and enhance its disaster recovery plan.

“Ootbi is much faster than our other backup storage. This allows us to back up faster and replicate that data faster,” said Zach Young, Director of Information Technology, Centerbase. “As a result, we can decrease our RPO from eight hours to four hours. This will also help us decrease our RTO. I am very satisfied with the product, as it’s allowed us to protect our critical infrastructure better, and I can sleep more soundly at night. Ootbi just works, and it’s simple to deploy — just set it and forget it.”

Centerbase chose Ootbi over other options in the market for two key reasons: out-of-the-box immutability and ease of use and installation with Veeam integration. Ootbi’s out-of-the-box immutability is critical for ensuring data integrity, and the seamless Veeam integration allowed Centerbase to add Ootbi to its existing infrastructure easily. Most importantly, Ootbi solves Centerbase’s concerns regarding backup speeds and recovery time, decreasing RPO by 50%, and positioning them to decrease RTO in the future. The introduction of this on-premises immutable solution allowed for secure and recoverable backups, all in a storage device that delivers faster, more powerful backup speeds.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.