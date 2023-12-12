REPAY Launches Payment Integration with AKUVO

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new technology integration with AKUVO, a leading provider of cloud-based software that elevates how financial institutions collect and manage their portfolios. The REPAY integration with Aperture, AKUVO’s collections management software, enables financial institutions to accept digital payments, while utilizing a secure, real-time data exchange for streamlined operations, robust reporting and simpler reconciliation.

AKUVO clients can now leverage REPAY’s embedded payment technology to manage the full payments lifecycle and offer account holders a streamlined, convenient payment experience that can be accessed via a secure online portal. Banks and credit unions will have enhanced visibility into payment data within Aperture, reducing the need to switch between systems and driving faster payment reconciliation.

“Collections is a complex, multi-party process, and we recognize the importance of making the payment process simple and convenient for both financial institutions and consumers,” said Jake Moore, EVP, Consumer Payments, REPAY. “Our partnership with AKUVO is making it easier, faster and more secure for account holders to make payments and for financial institutions to collect payments and manage the data exchange through one single platform.”

“At AKUVO, we are committed to offering best-in-class technologies that deliver efficient, innovative experiences to our clients and their account holders,” said Mike Ruggiero, SVP of Relationships at AKUVO. “We’re thrilled to partner with REPAY to streamline collections and continue to help our clients grow revenue and scale operations.”

About AKUVO

AKUVO is a leading provider of cloud-based software that elevates how financial institutions collect and manage their portfolios via its product, Aperture. It provides the technology and data necessary to increase collections efficiency, reduce staff costs, anticipate delinquencies, and provide insight into future credit decisions. AKUVO is defining the future of collections and account performance management with a visionary, behavior-based approach while taking full advantage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning. To learn more, visit www.akuvo.com.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.