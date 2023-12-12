Otter is the Leading AI Meeting Assistant hitting 50 Million Meetings Summaries Milestone

Over the last year, we asked millions of customers how Otter helped improve their work. Here's what they said....

Over the last year, we asked millions of customers how Otter helped improve their work. Here's what they said....

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how we live and work. A recent survey conducted by Otter.ai found that 71% of professionals are using AI at work, and almost 100% say AI has made them more productive. Most managers (96%) know their employees use AI at work, in fact, nearly 75% of managers recommend it to them. Over 86% of professionals think their work will look different in 2024 because of AI.

Otter.ai has been leading the AI at work charge with its AI-powered meeting notes since 2018. In February 2023, Otter launched its AI Meeting Assistant called OtterPilot and has seen explosive growth across functions like sales, marketing, research, HR, and IT, fueled by the interest in using AI at work. Otter has transcribed over 1 billion meetings and OtterPilot has summarized over 47 million meetings compared to Zoom’s 2.8 million - saving professionals millions of hours and making them much more productive.

The company now has over 14 million registered users, spanning Fortune 500 companies to small businesses to large universities and community colleges. This growth is a testament to the fact that Otter's AI meeting assistant is helping teams and individuals increase productivity and efficiency in a wide range of industries and use cases.

Fueled by customer adoption and its mission to innovate the way we communicate, Otter has launched a number of new AI-powered features over the last year to make it the top AI meeting assistant for professionals, including:

OtterPilot - an AI meetings assistant that helps users to stay on the same page during meetings and track action items and next steps. OtterPilot works across all the major virtual meeting platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet automatically writing notes, identifying and transcribing speakers, generating summaries of key takeaways, and suggesting follow-up tasks.

- an AI meetings assistant that helps users to stay on the same page during meetings and track action items and next steps. OtterPilot works across all the major virtual meeting platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet automatically writing notes, identifying and transcribing speakers, generating summaries of key takeaways, and suggesting follow-up tasks. Otter AI Chat - an AI chat that allows users to ask Otter about their meetings - making it easy to get answers about a meeting and generate meeting-specific content like follow-up emails or a blog post. You can even use Otter AI Chat to chat with other meeting participants.

- an AI chat that allows users to ask Otter about their meetings - making it easy to get answers about a meeting and generate meeting-specific content like follow-up emails or a blog post. You can even use Otter AI Chat to chat with other meeting participants. OtterPilot for Sales - an AI sales meeting assistant made specifically for sales reps to help them sell more by automatically writing sales call notes, extracting key sales insights, automatically syncing notes into Salesforce or Hubspot, and writing the follow-up emails to prospects.

“We are all working differently today than we did three years ago,” acknowledges Sam Liang, co-founder and CEO of Otter. “AI has enabled us to move faster and be more productive - so much so that, Otter allows us to be in two meetings at the same time and allows team members to skip the meeting without missing out on the key takeaways, this is just the start, we are not far away from all of us having our own AI avatar to participate in meetings on our behalf.”

